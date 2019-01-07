© Abdul Abeissa / AFP / Getty Images

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has said that the government will crack down on unauthorized protests and toughen punishment for rioting in the wake of anti-government Yellow Vest demonstrations which began in November.The announcement comes as part of new "public order" measures unveiled by the government after the Yellow Vest protests resulted in violence against police officers and government buildings.Philippe's office said in a statement on Monday that the government would take "a very firm stance" against the "continued unacceptable violence across the country.""Over 1,000 sentences have been given in total. Around 5,600 people have been detained since the beginning of the [Yellow Vest] movement," Philippe said."We cannot accept that some people take advantage of these demonstrations to break, to burn,"he stressed.