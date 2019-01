© Times of Israel

About the Author:

Abdullah Masri is a Middle East is a geopolitical and economic analyst based in Istanbul, Turkey.

Here's why Netanyahu's attempt to use tensions between Arab states and Iran to deflect from the horrors of Israeli crimes won't stand.While attending the inauguration of Brazil's newly elected populist president, Jair Bolsonaro,Presumably, he was referring to the rapport Israel has found with the GCC in their common enemy.In Brazil, he described theThe statement is ironic at best. Israel labels itself as the "indispensable ally," joining a merry bond united in common cause against the external existential threat that is Iran, while ignoring the major elephant in the room:Let's take a step back. This is by no means an attempt to whitewash Iranian foreign policy, its bloodied proxies, countless interventions, interference in the affairs of countries along sectarian lines, not to mention its propping up of the brutal dictator Assad in Syria.Netanyahu, how can you beThe Golan Heights? Sinai? Palestine?Israel is the world's largest source ofand is the proud owner of theEven if you take the humanitarian angle out of the equation, we must ask the question, it's no minor insult that Netanyahu can claim to be an "indispensable ally," in light of all that has happened between the nations and all that continues to happen.Netanyahu seems to haveIt's a far cry from the days where the Israeli president brought an instructional poster board to the United Nations General Assembly to educate world leaders, in the most condescending fashion, on what a nuclear bomb is and where Iran is. He was only missing his laser pointer.It's only to be expected that Israel would make the most of regional tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia and its allies, but thein the region speaks much of the impunity that Israel has come to enjoy.To that end, it also speaks much of the state of the Middle East and its Arab leaders.To add insult to injury, Netanyahu has made absolutely clear thatThe statement came shortly after the US's decision to withdraw from Syria last week, leaving Israel scrambling since it had counted on continued US support as a cover to their own increasing air strikes on Iranian positions in Syria.In a Machiavellian swerve, Netanyahu explained away the lack of any progress on peace talks with the Palestinians." he added. Such a sweeping statement left unmentioned his unwillingness to negotiate an end to even the illegal encroachment on Palestinian land by Israeli, radical, armed settlers.No amount of assassination, lobbying, condescending lies, or back-channel deals can change the reality of the matter:should worse come to worse:Don't take my word for it. John Mearsheimer and Stephen Walt, esteemed professors of the Universities of Chicago and Harvard respectively, wrote a 60-page report of their findings onNetanyahu should give up the blatant whitewashing of Israeli crimes. No one buys it.