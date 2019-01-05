© Entrepreneur

Equality in the UK

"With the BIGI, we are focusing on issues that are important to all women and men in any nation, regardless of level of economic and political development, and by including factors that can disadvantage men as well as women.



"Current equality measures are generally biased to highlight women's issues and thus are not really measures of gender equality. We calculated BIGI scores for 134 nations, representing 6.8 billion people. Surprisingly, our new measure indicated that men are, on average, more disadvantaged than women in 91 countries compared with a relative disadvantage for women in 43 countries.



"We sought to correct the bias toward women's issues in existing measures and at the same time develop a simple measure that is useful in any country in the world, regardless of their level of economic development."

Gender equality in the US

"No existing measure of gender inequality fully captures the hardships that are disproportionately experienced by men and so they do not fully capture the extent to which any nation is promoting the well-being of all its citizens. The BIGI provides a much simpler way of tackling gender inequality and it focuses on aspects of life that are directly relevant to all people. Internationally, improvements in gender parity may be reached by focusing on education in the least developed nations and by focusing on preventative health care in medium and highly developed nations."

Scientists have invented a new way of measuring gender equality and claimed it shows men are more disadvantaged than women in most developed countries. Researchers from the University of Missouri and University of Essex in the United Kingdom saidTheirinstead measures three factors:The academics calculated scores for 134 nations and used the results to suggestThey discovered that the most developed nations in the world came 'closest to achieving gender equality, albeit with a slight advantage for women'. However, in the least developed countries, women fall behind men because they don't have access to education. Using the index,Most European countries with the exception of Italy were deemed to be better for women than men.Great Britain has a relatively low level of gender inequality. Gender differences in life satisfaction are negligible. Men fall somewhat behind in years of secondary education, while they fall more than 3.3% behind in healthy life expectancy (70 years for men and 72 years for women in the 2012-2016 period).Most potential for improvement lies in the area of healthy life expectancy.Creating a national health strategy for men has the potential to make a real difference. The knowledge and skills needed to run a gender-specific health strategy are available in Great Britain. Further, a greater focus on the education gap is needed. The BIGI only looks at years of education,(this starts already in pre-school).David Geary, who is Curators' distinguished professor of psychological sciences in the MU College of Arts and Science, said:Given its wealth and very high level of human development, its BIGI score is surprisingly low.In regard to(68 years for men and 71 years for women in the 2012-2016 period).Initiatives focusing on men's access to (or use of) health care, as well as those focusing on boys' education and health might help to address the current inequalities.The new measure has thrown up some strange results. For instance, it rated Saudi Arabia as having a high level of 'gender parity', which suggests men and women live reasonably equal lives. This is because of a 7% disadvantage for women in education and a 5% disadvantage for men in life satisfaction. But in 2016, the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap ReportThe researchers said the gravest disadvantage facing men was often heath, particularly in countries with high levels of alcohol consumption, which tends to lower men's lifespan.Gijsbert Stoet, professor of psychology at the University of Essex, said: