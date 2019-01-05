© Reuters



Six sailors were kidnapped when pirates attacked a ship with a Russian crew off the coast of Benin in West Africa, Russia's Maritime and River Transport agency confirmed.A group of seven to nine attackers, armed with firearms and blades boarded the Panama-flagged MSC Mandy on Tuesday night, according to the maritime authority and the Russian embassy in Benin.There were 23 Russians and one Ukrainian among the crew members, according to the Russian maritime authority. The embassy, citing the Benin Navy, says there were 26 people: 20 Russians, four Ukrainians and two Georgians.The other crew members remain aboard unharmed.The attack reportedly took place around midnight some 55 nautical miles off Cotonou, a large port city on the south coast of Benin.Following the attack, the MSC Mandy headed to the port of Lagos and is expected to sail further to Cotonou, under a substitute chief mate. Substitute crew members are expected to join the rest of the sailors in Cotonou.The vessel is currently moored at Gulf of Guinea, according to Marinetraffic.