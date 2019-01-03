Puppet Masters
FBI: Tries out Amazon's facial-recognition software
Frank Konkel
Nextgov
Thu, 03 Jan 2019 10:30 UTC
The pilot kicked off in early 2018 following a string of high-profile counterterrorism investigations that tested the limits of the FBI's technological capabilities, according to FBI officials.
For example, in the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas carried out by Stephen Paddock, the law enforcement agency collected a petabyte worth of data, much of it video from cellphones and surveillance cameras.
"We had agents and analysts, eight per shift, working 24/7 for three weeks going through the video footage of everywhere Stephen Paddock was the month leading up to him coming and doing the shooting," said FBI Deputy Assistant Director for Counterterrorism Christine Halvorsen.
Halvorsen made those remarks in November at the Amazon Web Services re:Invent conference in Las Vegas, where she described how the FBI is using Amazon's cloud platforms to carry out counterterrorism investigations. She said Amazon Rekognition could have gone through the same trove of data from the Las Vegas shooting "in 24 hours" - or three weeks faster than it took human FBI agents to find every instance of Paddock's face in the mountain of video.
"Think about that," Halvorsen said, noting that technology like Amazon Rekognition frees up FBI agents and analysts to apply their skills to other aspects of the investigation or other cases. "The cases don't stop, the threats keep going," Halvorsen added. "Being able to not pull people off that and have computers do it is very important."
While Amazon is now a significant supplier of technology to the government - much of it through its cloud business, AWS, which includes the CIA and Defense Department as customers - it is less clear how its facial recognition software is being used in the public sector.
The Daily Beast reported the company pitched the software to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials last summer, a move that has lawmakers and Amazon employees asking questions. The company does not list any federal clients on its customer page, and currently only identifies as a customer one local law enforcement agency, the Washington County Sheriff Office.
Once a customer, the city of Orlando canceled its own pilot of Amazon Rekognition last June after public outcry over civil liberties.
The FBI did not respond to questions about its use of Amazon Rekognition from Nextgov.
- Flashback: Report finds promoting low-fat diets has had 'disastrous health consequences'
- U.S. Congressman Mark Green: More research 'definitely needs to be done' on vaccines
- Whole Foods pulls off elaborate five-year GMO labeling hoax; lies to customers and hopes nobody remembers
- Salmonella contaminated batch of rocket leaves prompts recall in France
- Former vegan converts to carnivore diet after spider bite-bourne infection
- The number one tool for improving your health this year: A glucometer
- New blood test helps predict (and prevent?) bipolar disorder
- Best of the Web: 'Bad advice': Group of doctors in Canada lobby to change Food Guide, calling for more meat and fat in diet and less carbs and sugar
- Plant hallucinogen Ayahuasca shows promise for diabetes treatment
- Only the tip of the iceberg: How toxins cause disease
- What foods are banned in Europe but not in the U.S.?
- How much does Big Pharma pay your doctor?
- Could nurturing your green thumb help you live to 100?
- Multimillion $ industry: Colonoscopy found to be far more 'dangerous and potentially deadly' than previously thought
- Acupuncture's largest and most all-encompassing channel is stimulated by a popular yoga pose
- Dr. David Perlmutter: A high-carb diet may lead to brain inflammation
- Blue light is causing the human eye to attack itself
- Peter C. Gøtzsche: My dismissal is scientific judicial murder
- Are doctors actually giving patients any up-to-date vaccine safety information?
- Skin tags: Early warning sign of insulin resistance
- The mental side of physical exercise: Nick Goolab tackling self doubt head on
- Why children are ready to shift toward more independence around age 4
- The scents of heaven: Frankincense and myrrh
- Clean your room! The problem with completing household chores in a timely manner
- Information overload: Attention is not a resource but a way of being alive to the world
- Women who emotionally abuse men
- Happy Moo-Year: Dairy cows are the new therapy dogs, helping college students de-stress during finals
- Are people forgetting how to read?
- Are memories reliable? Expert explains how they change more than we realize
- The vagus nerve - How inflammation can be controlled by the brain
- Sometimes it's better to deflect those awkward Christmas conversations
- Joy from giving outlives joy from getting
- Aim high: Do everything in your control to become your best self
- The lonely Americans: Research finds 76% of people surveyed show serious signs of loneliness
- Jaded: Voters have high tolerance for politicians who lie, even those caught doing it
- 'Stupid' & 'lazy': The road to hell is paved with overly simplistic labels
- Addiction and a lack of purpose
- Extrinsic goals vs intrinsic goals: The reasons why there is a rise in children's mental disorders
- Don't Deny Girls the Evolutionary Wisdom of Fairy-Tales and Princesses
- Slowly but surely, psychology is accepting that faith might play a role in treatment
The room being hung around with a collection of the portraits of remarkable men, among them were those of Bacon, Newton and Locke. Hamilton asked me who they were. I told him they were my trinity of the three greatest men the world had ever produced, naming them. He paused for some time: "The greatest man," said he, "that ever lived, was Julius Caesar."
~ Letter to Dr. Benjamin Rush
- Thomas Jefferson
