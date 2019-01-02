© Graham Barclay/TMG



MPs, who earn £77,379 a year and members of the House of Lords, who earn a £305 per day attendance allowance, plus travel expenses.

MPs refusing the pay bar and restaurant bills at the House of Commons have cost taxpayers thousands of pounds.A Freedom of Information request found that the parliamentary authorities have had to write off more than £17,000 worth of unpaid catering bills since 2010.The research also found that a peer had a £243 restaurant bill written off while an MP left a £30 catering bill outstanding.The total amount of banqueting debt written off as unlikely to be recovered since 2010 is £17,019.58.The house authorities ordered a crackdown after it emerged they were chasing more than half of all MPs for wining, dining and entertaining in parliament's restaurants.They includedThe cost of subsidised food has been halved since 2010, however last year's snap election led to fewer customers using parliament's eateries and to an increase in costs from £2.9m in 2016-7 to £3.1 million in 2017-8.The latest figures show the Commons' catering service sold £9.8 million worth of food last year, compared to £6.7 million eight years ago.