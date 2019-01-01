The wooden structure came crashing down when it was packed with revelers listening to the Russian national anthem, traditionally played in many Russian public spaces the minute the new year is ushered in. A distinct cracking noise could be heard before the bridge in Moscow's Gorky Park split in two and collapsed.
The people who were standing on the bridge fell onto the revelers down on the skating rink below.
At least 13 people have been injured in the incident. Fortunately, none of the victims suffered severe or life-threatening injuries from hurtling down from the five-meter [16-foot] high bridge, medics said
Comment: The Mayor of Moscow Tweeted about the incident:
Translated from Russian by Microsoft
At the pedestrian crossing through the skating rink in Gorky Park there was a breakage. Several people were injured. I sincerely sympathize with them. Medical care was provided to all. We'll deal with the causes of the incident.And other Tweeters say the bridge was designed to handle only a small number of people walking across the bridge while as you can see in the video the bridge was full with people stood watching the festivities.
