Society's Child
Trump border wall GoFundMe: Florida man starts fundraising for Mexico tunnel builders
Newsweek
Sun, 30 Dec 2018 05:13 UTC
The tongue-in-cheek campaign is hoping to raise $150 million to help people crawl underneath the wall which the president hopes to build across the U.S./Mexico border.
The GoFundMe page has been set up in response to the huge popular "We The People Will Fund the Wall" campaign crowdfunding page, which has raised more than $18 million.
"To the thousands of people raising money for a wall.....I'm raising money to supply tunnel builders with shovels," wrote Rigo Torres, the creator of the GoFundMe page.
"I'm sure we won't need the $150,000,000 but In all reality who gives a s***...let's see how much I can raise."
Torres admits on the page that in reality, the money will be donated to American Civil Liberties Union.
"The American Civil Liberties Union which is focused on defending the rights of immigrant families and says it 'won't stop fighting until families are reunited,'" Torres said.
"The organization already has raised over $1 million, thanks in part to donations from celebrities like musician John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen.
"Let's help these kids and parents be together and spend time with family, and not in detention centers. "
The GoFundMe page has so far managed to raise more than $3,400 from nearly 300 backers.
The "We The People Will Fund the Wall" campaign gained national attention after managing to raise more than $4 million in just three days. More than 300,000 have donated to the campaign, although some of these backers were found to be fake and gave names such as Barack Obama and Hilary Clinton.
"Democrats are going to stall this project by every means possible and play political games to ensure President Trump doesn't get his victor," Brian Kolfage, who set up the GoFundMe page, wrote in its description.
"They'd rather see President Trump fail, than see America succeed. However, if we can fund a large portion of this wall, it will jumpstart things and will be less money Trump has to secure from our politicians."
The government is currently in a partial shutdown over Trump's demands to receive an additional $5 billion in funding for the wall, which he has frequently claimed Mexico would somehow pay for.
Another campaign was set up in response to the hugely popular border wall fundraising campaign to provide ladders for migrants trying to climb over the wall.
The "Ladders to Get Over Trump's Wall" GoFundMe campaign has so far raised more than $156,000.
Latest News
- Heavy snow wreaks havoc in central, eastern China
- Which countries could follow suit to legalize marijuana in 2019?
- Trump border wall GoFundMe: Florida man starts fundraising for Mexico tunnel builders
- Prince Khalid bin Talal, brother of Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed re-arrested
- Soros as 'person of the year' indeed: In 2018 globalists have pushed peoples' patience to the edge of revolution
- Uncharted territory: The implications of medical interventions for children with gender dysphoria
- Putin to Trump: Russia still open to 'wide-ranging' dialogue with US
- Bronze Age remains may tell of world's oldest-known political assassination
- Germany's new third gender law: A step too far, or not far enough?
- Only the tip of the iceberg: How toxins cause disease
- President Trump may actually have started repairing relations with Russia and Iran
- Land of the free? Rights of Russians behind bars in the US systematically violated
- Trump responds to Israeli kvetching about US troops exiting Syria: 'We give Israel $4.5B'
- Shocked! West totally underestimated Russian capabilities
- BBC to Russia: Complaint over leaked staff data that was 'shared with authorities'
- Houthis begin to withdraw troops from Al Hudaydah as per Sweden deal
- Assad receives Iraqi National Security Adviser in Damascus
- Turkish media reveals half of French bases in Syria will have gaps in defenses once US troops withdraw
- German ISIS woman facing war crime charges for letting 5-year-old slave girl die of thirst
- Cosmonaut insists Soyuz module's hole was drilled from the inside
- Prince Khalid bin Talal, brother of Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed re-arrested
- Soros as 'person of the year' indeed: In 2018 globalists have pushed peoples' patience to the edge of revolution
- Putin to Trump: Russia still open to 'wide-ranging' dialogue with US
- President Trump may actually have started repairing relations with Russia and Iran
- Land of the free? Rights of Russians behind bars in the US systematically violated
- Trump responds to Israeli kvetching about US troops exiting Syria: 'We give Israel $4.5B'
- Shocked! West totally underestimated Russian capabilities
- BBC to Russia: Complaint over leaked staff data that was 'shared with authorities'
- Houthis begin to withdraw troops from Al Hudaydah as per Sweden deal
- Assad receives Iraqi National Security Adviser in Damascus
- Turkish media reveals half of French bases in Syria will have gaps in defenses once US troops withdraw
- Sputnik reports smoke from Rukban refugee camp in Syria - rebels hiding evidence of crimes?
- Cui bono? David Leask, Ben Nimmo leading the attack on ordinary Scottish nationalists
- Kamala Harris and Mazie Hirono support barring observant Catholics from public office - they're just being sneaky about it
- Palestine's Sharpeville massacre: 'Cast Lead' ten years on
- Like Hitler, like Macron? Twitterstorm after Le Monde publishes controversial magazine cover
- Arab nations acknowledge Syria's victory in war: Bahrain joins UAE in reopening embassy in Damascus
- Nancy Pelosi is so 'concerned' about government shutdown, she's on holiday at luxury Hawaiian resort
- Facebook's secret censorship rulebook exposed after platform removes video calling Palestine 'Israel's weapons-testing lab'
- Seymour Hersh: Blacklisting journalists, banishing truth
- Which countries could follow suit to legalize marijuana in 2019?
- Trump border wall GoFundMe: Florida man starts fundraising for Mexico tunnel builders
- Uncharted territory: The implications of medical interventions for children with gender dysphoria
- Germany's new third gender law: A step too far, or not far enough?
- German ISIS woman facing war crime charges for letting 5-year-old slave girl die of thirst
- Cosmonaut insists Soyuz module's hole was drilled from the inside
- Parisian Yellow Vests take on 'fake news' TV channel for spreading disinfo
- Christmas 2018: West's 'bad guys' Iran and Syria show respect while Saudi Arabia bans celebrations & Israel drops bombs
- Swiss-Spanish 'instructor' arrested in IS-inspired slaughter of Scandinavian tourists in Morocco
- Yellow Vests v police: 'They want us to protest naked while they shoot flashbombs'
- Germany's Hannover Airport on lockdown for hours after drugged European man drives car onto runway
- California organizers cancel Women's March due to 'overwhelmingly white' participants
- Some Gatwick Airport drone sightings may have been of police equipment, chief constable admits
- 'Perverting history': Bulgarian priest condemns Constantinople's backing of Ukrainian split from Orthodox Church
- China releases Canadian teacher Sarah McIver, detained during furor over arrest of Huawei's Meng Wanzhou
- SOTT Focus: New Mandalay Bay Shooting Officer Statements Contradict LVMPD "Single Shooter" Narrative
- What next for the populist revolt? A coherent vision must be developed if the movement is to survive
- Suspect arrested in Newman, CA, cop shooting; five others held
- 5 monks injured in attack on Vienna church - robbery suspected
- Hunting season on Russian governor who allegedly killed hibernating bear and told teen to shoot caged boar
- Bronze Age remains may tell of world's oldest-known political assassination
- Critics of Trump's Syrian withdrawal fueled the rise of ISIS
- A stalagmite may have solved the mystery of the Akkadian Empire's fall
- Dig at Danish Viking capital yields 'sensational find' - Christian amulets pre-dating Harold Bluetooth's conversion
- Stone carvings hidden for 600 years discovered on tomb in Scottish cathedral
- And yet another murder that wasn't: The Perepilichny case, the anti-Russia campaign and Bill Browder
- Barack Obama, ISIS and the Muslim Brotherhood
- Pompeii was a full-fledged city before it was taken over by the Romans
- Mysterious Folkton drums of Stonehenge may have been Stone Age measuring devices
- The razing of Panama, commemorating another 'heroic' American victory
- 4,500 year old stone circle discovered in Aberdeenshire, Scotland
- Study details immense timber henge at Newgrange, Ireland, discovered during summer drought
- Nemesis - Our Sun's missing death star companion
- 40 years later: John Wayne Gacy's killing spree shattered the illusion of the safe suburban community
- Oldest Aramaic inscription ever discovered describes 'devourer that brings fire' to victims
- Strong earthquake struck Machu Picchu in 1450 interrupting construction and helping perfect design
- The secret CIA torture program that has just come to light
- Evelyn Berezin, who built the world's first true word processor, dies at 93
- Why Russia shouldn't take responsibility for the Holodomor
- Scientist claims world's oldest pyramid buried below hilltop in Indonesia
- Gastrograph: The AI that knows exactly what you want to eat
- Gene-edited farm animals are coming...will you eat them?
- Ice cores could solve cosmic ray mystery
- 'Brainless' amoeba solves college level math problem
- Earth enters densest stream of deadly Taurid meteor cluster this June
- Russia's Avangard hypersonic glider travels at a whopping 30,000km/h
- Strangest scientific discovery of 2018? Memory formation appears to be facilitated by the same mechanism as a viral infection
- Putin: The 'best New Year's gift to Russia', successful test of Avangard hypersonic glider
- Six spectacular ice phenomena to look out for this winter
- Poseidon in action: Russia begins underwater trial of strategic nuclear drone
- Private Russian company aims to create orbital spaceport for interplanetary transport
- Conservationists clone 5 massive redwood tree stumps, planting 75 trees
- NASA's 'New Horizons' probe detects weird anomaly days ahead of Ultima Thule flyby
- Boy or girl? It's in the father's genes
- Elon Musk: 'Shame on Boeing', hails Russian-made rocket engine design as 'brilliant'
- Chinese scientists discover way to turn copper into 'gold'
- New study shows why X and Y chromosomes alone don't determine sex
- New species of snake discovered inside stomach of another snake
- Earth loses hundreds of tons of atmosphere during auroras
- A big space crash likely made Uranus lopsided
- Heavy snow wreaks havoc in central, eastern China
- Strange 'lava-type flow' oozing from ground creates panic in North East India village
- Powerful explosion at Shiveluch volcano in Kamchatka, Russia - Aviation code to red
- Bali's Mount Agung volcano erupts, spews ash over wide area
- Record rainfall in Queensland, Australia - 1.5 meters since the start of December
- At least another 4 killed by landslides caused by heavy rain in the Philippines
- Coastal Peru and Cuba hit with huge freak waves triggering floods, damage and evacuations
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Volcanic tsunami Indonesia - Hail catastrophe Sydney - Cooking w preps - The great manure crisis
- Landslide during heavy rain leaves 2 dead, 4 missing in Sorsogon City, Philippines
- Heavy snow blanketing Japan - nearly 2 meters in Yamagata
- Landslide triggered by heavy rain kills 3 in eastern Philippines
- Greenland Ice Sheet surface mass budget far, far higher than average
- 4 people killed by lightning in Eastern Cape and Limpopo, South Africa
- Mayon Volcano explodes, spews ash in the Philippines
- New Mexico snowstorm disrupts travel, forces road closures
- Tsunami alert lifted after undersea M7.1 earthquake off Philippines
- Indian girl born with three hands worshiped as a god
- Brief and unexpected: Snow hits Las Vegas, Nevada
- North Dublin residents report massive boom, house-shaking
- 'Eerie trumpeting noises' heard in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada
- Loud boom and bright flash as meteor fireball streaks over Twin Cities
- Texada Island, Canada resident witnesses flashing ball of light, 'definitely a meteor'
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky over southern Japan
- Best of the Web: Meteor fireball lights up San Francisco Bay Area, leaves glowing 'dragon' trail
- Loud boom heard in Paxton, Illinois
- Loud explosion heard across East Bakersfield, California leaves residents, authorities confused
- Loud boom over Columbus, Georgia remains a mystery
- Huge green meteor fireball from Geminid meteor shower captured on Indiana officer's dash cam
- Rare fireball shines 10,000 times brighter than Polaris from Beijing's urban area
- Video shows meteor fireball streaking across the sky in Austin, Texas
- Bright meteor fireball seen in the sky over Maine
- Geminid fireball filmed buzzing comet Wirtanen
- Back-to-back meteor fireballs fly through Washington's sky
- Bright meteor fireball over Granada, Spain on Dec.10
- Spectacular meteor fireball event over Mexico City
- Meteor fireball filmed disintegrating over Fullerton, California
- Meteorite may have fallen in Wyoming last week
- Loud boom rattles windows, causes plaster to fall from ceilings in Coventry, UK
- Three bright meteor fireballs recorded over Spain in five hours
- Bright and slow meteor fireball filmed over Spain on Dec. 2
- Only the tip of the iceberg: How toxins cause disease
- What foods are banned in Europe but not in the U.S.?
- How much does Big Pharma pay your doctor?
- Could nurturing your green thumb help you live to 100?
- Multimillion $ industry: Colonoscopy found to be far more 'dangerous and potentially deadly' than previously thought
- Acupuncture's largest and most all-encompassing channel is stimulated by a popular yoga pose
- Dr. David Perlmutter: A high-carb diet may lead to brain inflammation
- Blue light is causing the human eye to attack itself
- Peter C. Gøtzsche: My dismissal is scientific judicial murder
- Are doctors actually giving patients any up-to-date vaccine safety information?
- Skin tags: Early warning sign of insulin resistance
- How to recover from holiday feasting: Holiday fasting
- Study shows gluten-free foods found to contain more arsenic and glyphosate than wheat
- Connecticut parents now required by law to vaccinate children against flu by Dec. 31
- Intravenous vitamin C for cancer: Cheap, effective and safe
- Bacteria found in soil at ancient sacred site in Ireland halts growth of superbugs
- Why cancer needs to be treated as a metabolic disease
- Scientific evidence that flu vaccines spread disease: 630% more flu virus particles emitted by people who get vaccinated
- Americans getting less sleep
- Endocrine disrupters: Chemicals commonly found in toothpaste and personal care products are a leading cause of early puberty
- Clean your room! The problem with completing household chores in a timely manner
- Information overload: Attention is not a resource but a way of being alive to the world
- Women who emotionally abuse men
- Happy Moo-Year: Dairy cows are the new therapy dogs, helping college students de-stress during finals
- Are people forgetting how to read?
- Are memories reliable? Expert explains how they change more than we realize
- The vagus nerve - How inflammation can be controlled by the brain
- Sometimes it's better to deflect those awkward Christmas conversations
- Joy from giving outlives joy from getting
- Aim high: Do everything in your control to become your best self
- The lonely Americans: Research finds 76% of people surveyed show serious signs of loneliness
- Jaded: Voters have high tolerance for politicians who lie, even those caught doing it
- 'Stupid' & 'lazy': The road to hell is paved with overly simplistic labels
- Addiction and a lack of purpose
- Extrinsic goals vs intrinsic goals: The reasons why there is a rise in children's mental disorders
- Don't Deny Girls the Evolutionary Wisdom of Fairy-Tales and Princesses
- Slowly but surely, psychology is accepting that faith might play a role in treatment
- Russian Hachiko: Loyal pooch spends weeks outside hospital awaiting owner's recovery
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Unlocking the Secrets of Consciousness, Hyperdimensional Attractors and Frog Brains
- Feminists find 'sexist' men more attractive than 'woke' men
- Remains of missing Wisconsin teacher found near a popular hiking spot in Slovenia, officials say
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- #ICYMI 2018 in review - Part 2: Thai boys, Brexit, blimps and getting away with murder
- Prize-winning clown 'deeply offended' by misuse and misrepresentation of the word 'clown' to describe politicians
- #ICYMI runs down 2018: Mad Max Britain, Trump, and the great Novichokking - (Part 1)
- Cats will be cats!
- Longstanding American tradition of staying in the Middle East indefinitely, broken by Trump
- "Stupid Woman" the nicest thing anyone has called Theresa May in months
- How the cookies crumble: Gingerbread men banned at Scottish Parliament in drive to 'stamp out sexism'
- Parrot tries to order items using Amazon's Alexa
- Titania McGrath: "I now understand how Nelson Mandela felt"
- Wild beaver spotted in supermarket looking for the perfect Christmas tree
- Traditional Krampus Run around the Munich Christmas Market
- Gollum actor Andy Serkis trolls Theresa May in hilarious Brexit video: "We's in a nasty mess my precioussss"
- Teen quits Walmart with epic rant
- Emmanuel Macron criticizes climate change tax protesters for not using carbon-neutral rioting methods
- Nigerian president denies dying and being replaced by a clone
- RT's Redacted Tonight takes on cell phones and cancer: 'Worse than Pokemon Go'
- G20 leaders send strong message to Saudi Prince by not laughing at all his jokes
- Obama blasts Trump's inhuman use of tear gas on foreigners: Drone strike would have done a better job!
- Primary cause of global warming finally discovered
- MBS - "I've had thousands of people murdered - What's your point?"
Quote of the Day
The goal of education is the advancement of knowledge and the dissemination of truth.
Recent Comments
These staged shootings will continue until gun confiscation is ordered. Had Hitlery been elected, confiscation would already be ongoing.
In Greece countryside it is a common sports to "hide bodies" of the old people from the government. -- Some of the dead person's relatives fakes...
No wonder there are reports that Russia is lining up its military equipment near Ukranian border. Russia that didn't keep quite for ISIS...
I think this is cruel. Perfectly healthy babies are operated to fit their parents wishes of what he / she should be. -- And ever worse: by the...
Time to learn to use a bow and arrow and set traps. But would I eat gene edited meat... it’s likely I already do. How is it even that different...
Anything to keep from taking care of business. USA!