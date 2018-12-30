Digging a tunnel

The "Support Tunnels Under Trumps Wall" campaign has managed to raise more than $3,400.
GOFUNDME
A fundraising page has been set up to provide shovels to anyone who wants to dig a tunnel underneath Donald Trump's proposed border wall.

The tongue-in-cheek campaign is hoping to raise $150 million to help people crawl underneath the wall which the president hopes to build across the U.S./Mexico border.

The GoFundMe page has been set up in response to the huge popular "We The People Will Fund the Wall" campaign crowdfunding page, which has raised more than $18 million.

"To the thousands of people raising money for a wall.....I'm raising money to supply tunnel builders with shovels," wrote Rigo Torres, the creator of the GoFundMe page.

"I'm sure we won't need the $150,000,000 but In all reality who gives a s***...let's see how much I can raise."

Torres admits on the page that in reality, the money will be donated to American Civil Liberties Union.

"The American Civil Liberties Union which is focused on defending the rights of immigrant families and says it 'won't stop fighting until families are reunited,'" Torres said.

"The organization already has raised over $1 million, thanks in part to donations from celebrities like musician John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen.

"Let's help these kids and parents be together and spend time with family, and not in detention centers. "

The GoFundMe page has so far managed to raise more than $3,400 from nearly 300 backers.

The "We The People Will Fund the Wall" campaign gained national attention after managing to raise more than $4 million in just three days. More than 300,000 have donated to the campaign, although some of these backers were found to be fake and gave names such as Barack Obama and Hilary Clinton.

"Democrats are going to stall this project by every means possible and play political games to ensure President Trump doesn't get his victor," Brian Kolfage, who set up the GoFundMe page, wrote in its description.

"They'd rather see President Trump fail, than see America succeed. However, if we can fund a large portion of this wall, it will jumpstart things and will be less money Trump has to secure from our politicians."

The government is currently in a partial shutdown over Trump's demands to receive an additional $5 billion in funding for the wall, which he has frequently claimed Mexico would somehow pay for.

Another campaign was set up in response to the hugely popular border wall fundraising campaign to provide ladders for migrants trying to climb over the wall.

The "Ladders to Get Over Trump's Wall" GoFundMe campaign has so far raised more than $156,000.