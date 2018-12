© Unknown



"The missile defense support budget is separate from the $3.8 billion Israel will receive under the 2016 agreement signed by Obama and Netanyahu. When the two support budgets are combined, the math behind Trump's comment becomes clear: 3.8 plus 0.7 adds up to 4.5."

"which received tens of millions of dollars this year from his administration. It is a well-known secret in Washington that the strongest advocates for continued American support of the PA's security forces are Israeli security and intelligence officials, who want to keep in place the successful coordination between the IDF and those forces."

"During the 2016 campaign, he said that Israel should pay for American defense, just as he had called on South Korea, Japan and Saudi Arabia to do. 'I think Israel will do that also, yeah, I think Israel do - there are many countries that can pay and they [Israel] can pay big league.'"

Israel partisans have been claiming that Trump's planned Syria troop withdrawal will leave Israel in danger. Trump pointed out thatIsrael and its American partisans have been complaining vociferously about President Trump's recent decision to pull U.S. troops from Syria, a nation that Israel and pro-Israel neocons have long targeted When Trump was recently asked at a briefing in Iraq whether the troop withdrawal would leave Israel in jeopardy, Trump responded:Trump emphasized: "We're going to take good care of Israel. Israel is going to be good. But we give Israel $4.5 billion a year." He went on: "And we give them, frankly, a lot more money than that, if you look at the books - a lot more money than that."While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had originally $4.5 billion per year in U.S. military aid, Netanyahu signed a memorandum of understanding with the Obama administration in 2016rather than a non-binding agreement,with the expectation that the(The bill is currently being held up by Senator Rand Paul .)Israel's Ha'aretz newspaper suggests that the difference between the current allocation of $3.8 billion and the $4.5 billion stated by Trump might beHa'aretz reports that in early 2018 theThis was included in the federal spending bill of 2018,Ha'aretz also addresses what Trump might have meant byHa'aretz posits that the President might be referring toThe website Mondoweiss points out thatThe difference is that the American lobby for Israel dwarfs the lobbies for other countries.