The Israeli military has deployed a helicopter to attack Hamas positions in the southern Gaza Strip, in retaliation to an earlier rocket attack on Israeli territory.the Israeli military said on Twitter.Earlier, a rocket launched from Gaza landed in Israel, in the first such attack in over a month, the IDF spokesperson's office said. The projectile allegedly hit an open area in southern Israel and so the Red Alert alarm warning system was not activated.Last month Israel and Hamas were on the brink of a large-scale conflict after the militant organization fired more than 400 rockets and mortars at Israel, in apparent retaliation to a botched IDF raid.who refused to accept the Egypt-brokered ceasefire. Currently, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the country's acting military chief.