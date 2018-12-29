Ukrainian border guards
Ukrainian border guards search Russian car
With the end of martial law, Kiev's blanket ban on entry for Russian men should have been lifted. Yet, according to Ukraine's customs spokesman, full scrutiny of not only males but also females will now be increased at the border.

Ukraine temporarily banned Russian males, aged 16-60, into the country following the imposition of martial law last month. After Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko ended martial law this week, Kiev also announced the lifting of the travel restrictions for Russians.

Nevertheless, enhanced checks and "second line of control" at the border crossings with Russia by Ukrainian border guards continues. "We exercise increased control over the entry of foreigners into Ukraine," spokesman for Ukraine's border agency, Oleg Slobodyan, said Friday, noting that Russians remain a primary threat among their list of some 70 "migration risk" countries.

"The State Border Service continues to monitor... all Russian citizens, clarifying the purpose of their visit to Ukraine," before allowing them to enter the country, he added, noting that Russians might be forced to provide "additional documents."

In a follow-up statement on Facebook, meant to clarify whether the ban had actually been lifted or not, Slobodyan only added more confusion by stressing that both Russian men and women are subject to additional scrutiny, as anyone can potentially work for the "Russian special services." When asked to say directly if the ban has been lifted, the spokesman just replied "no," contradicting his earlier statements.

Last month Kiev imposed martial law in Ukraine's 10 border regions as a result of the Kerch Strait dispute, when three Ukrainian Navy vessels, including two combat-ready gunboats, entered the Kerch Strait without getting proper clearance first, according to Moscow. After ignoring multiple warnings and demands to stop, they were fired upon and then were seized by the Russian coast guard, while the sailors were taken to custody.