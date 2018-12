© Yuri Gripas/Bloomberg



Kevin R. Brock, former assistant director of intelligence for the FBI, was an FBI special agent for 24 years and principal deputy director of the National Counterterrorism Center. He is a founder and principal of NewStreet Global Solutions, which consults with private companies and public safety agencies on strategic mission technologies.

Let's get this part out of the way: Michael Flynn believes he lied to FBI agents during an interview, as well as to the vice president, and he pleaded guilty to criminal charges. He owns that; it's on him.But while Washington and the media fixate on that aspect of the story,the official form that agents use to summarize certain interviews -This aspect of the story needs more attention for the FBI's sake and, more importantly, the nation's sake.Having authored hundreds of 302s, and run many sensitive counterintelligence investigations and operations during my bureau career, I know an FBI oddity when one wanders by.Then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe personally contacted Flynnand asked him to meet with FBI agents, a meeting that McCabe reportedly characterized as no big deal.McCabe's request apparentlywhose now-transparent camera lust led to the nugget last week that he wanted to exploit his perceived - and likely biased - view that the Trump administration would not be sophisticated enoughwith Comey's and McCabe's duplicitous efforts to lull Flynn into a false sense of security, gain direct, solo access to him and not warn him about lying to agents? Nope. And that's why his attorney's probe of that angle went nowhere with the court.McCabe dispatched Peter Strzok and another agent to do the interview. Pause a moment:Comey's and Strzok's strong anti-Trump biases, and McCabe's conflicted links to the Clinton campaign, are well documented.for seeking out Flynn the way they did. Their actions were unprecedented for senior-most leadership of the FBI ...And so Flynn, who now faces criminal sentencing for lying to FBI agents,McCabe remains uncharged.A 302 normally is used only as a reporting mechanism in criminal cases when it is anticipated that the information obtained may be used in subsequent litigation and testimony. It usually is not used in counterintelligence investigations.Yet, the Flynn charging documents indicate Flynn was interviewed pursuant to an open FBI counterintelligence investigation - indeed, the one that Comey infamously and selectively made public in congressional testimony on March 20, 2017, was subsumed by the special counsel the following May, and now is popularly referred to as "the Russia collusion case."Information gathered in counterintelligence investigations, to include interview results,since counterintelligence investigations are classified and do not involve criminal process.It might be surmised that Strzok immediately recognized Flynn's mendacity and possible criminal exposure for lying and so committed the interview to a 302.And yet, we have a 302 written the same day the interview occurred. Something doesn't seem right.In addition,Please understand that such a statement is not normally found on a 302.i.e. subject to further discussion or interpretation.When an agent writes and physically initials a 302 and enters it into the FBI's case management system, he or she indicatesIf that's the case, a new, separate 302 should be generated. The original remains unchanged.In Flynn's case we haveinto the FBI's case management system. Odd, indeed. It simply gives rise to suspicions of manipulation.The only way FBI agents can legitimately interview Flynn is through an authorized FBI investigation - in this case, the Russia collusion counterintelligence case examining "links" between the Russian government and the Trump campaign to interfere with the 2016 presidential campaign.But Flynn is never asked about those things. Instead, the FBI interviewers appear fixated on understanding what the Trump administration might do to counter Obama administration policies, specifically sanctions imposed on Russia by former President Obama after his party lost the election and an anti-Israel United Nations resolution that the Trump administration opposed.Let's be clear.And yet it appears that is what Comey and McCabe dispatched Peter "We will stop him" Strzok to do. The question arises:The FBI's line of questioning was enabled because, as the now-public 302 reveals,This massively sensitive intelligence technique has been officially exposed because of the necessities of a ... lying-to-the-FBI case? Somewhere a value judgment was made. Let's hope it wasn't as cavalier as it looks.The special counsel ultimately may report findings of clear, compelling indicators of legitimate counterintelligence concern. Let the chips fall where they may.But both Democrats and Republicans should have shared concerns about the possible manipulation of the FBI by the policy interests of one party over another. Congressional oversight has some work to do; the right questions need to be asked. Let's hope, for the sake of the nation and restoration of trust in the noble men and women of the FBI, overseers do their job.