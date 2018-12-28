© Sam Stephenson/Alamy Stock Photo



With regard to your recent article and headline (Our elders are supposed to be older and wiser. But not these Brexit clowns, theguardian.com, 21 December)Unlike the comparison the press constantly draws, a clown or indeed a circus must be orderly and efficient to work properly. And in the case of a circus, it takes teamwork - which is the opposite of the impression the press gives.Please could the fourth estate find other words to describe political behaviour.David KonyotTilney St Lawrence, Norfolk