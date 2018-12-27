The volume of trade between Russia and the European Union (EU) has been steadily growing since the beginning of 2017 despite mutual sanctions introduced almost five years ago, said Russian ambassador to the EU Vladimir Chizhov."Since the beginning of 2017, mutual trade between Russia and the European Union's countries showed a tendency towards dynamic growth, which consolidated this year," the envoy told Izvestia newspaper.Russian exports to the EU countries increased by almost 30 percent while imports are up by 7.4 percent."The current growth, in fact, shows mainly recovery. Meanwhile, Russia's trade with a number of EU member states, such as Portugal, Belgium, Ireland, Cyprus, Denmark, Romania, has already exceeded the figures for 2012," Chizhov said."However, the main prerequisite, in my opinion, is a natural return of EU-Russia trade to a level that corresponds to the degree of interpenetration of our economies, in accordance with normal commercial logic and despite the rash political demarches of the West," Chizhov concluded.Russia is the third largest exporter to the EU and the bloc's fifth biggest importer.