© AFP



They inflated it as best they could

Secret checkpoints and a ban on alcohol

Russians were banned from entrance and concerts were cancelled

What about the detained sailors?

"The matter is I don't simply evade and don't want to talk to Petro Poroshenko. The fact is that I don't want to take part in his electoral campaign," said Putin. According to him [Putin], Poroshenko: "skillfully creates crisis and provocative situations" in order to shift responsibility to Russia and "immediately show that he successfully solves the arisen problems. This is a simple combination, and I don't want to and will not take part in these combinations."

Nazi badge at a meeting with Poroshenko

© Unknown



Ukrainians didn't believe the authorities

"60% of Ukrainians don't support the introduction of martial law (poll carried out by 'Rating'). 69% consider it to be an overdue decision, and 63% believe that Poroshenko wanted to postpone elections. The people didn't believe his narrative. Most likely, it's not for nothing that the main strategist of his [Poroshenko's - ed] campaign [Igor - ed] Gryniv was strongly against martial law. It is said that things even reached a scandal. But the immediate environment, plus Turchynov, was persuaded to do it. Akela missed."