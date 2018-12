© AP



Andrew Korybko is an American Moscow-based political analyst specializing in the relationship between the US strategy in Afro-Eurasia, China's One Belt One Road global vision of New Silk Road connectivity, and Hybrid Warfare.

All the pieces were in place for it to happen sooner than later, but striking Syria on Christmas night sent a terrifying message that's sure to backfire against "Israel" but will probably also get people to wonder why the S-300s didn't deter this from happening in the first place. Reports are streaming in that "Israel" launched an attack against Syria on Christmas night after a brief hiatus of a couple of months following what President Putin previously described as the "chain of tragic circumstances" that led to the downing of a Russian spy plane over the Arab Republic's airspace in mid-September.Certain forces in the Mainstream and Alternative Medias pushed forth the narrative that Russia's highly publicized dispatch of S-300 anti-air missiles to Syria in the aftermath of the mid-September incidentthough the reality is that theas part of a possible backroom deal between Moscow and Tel Aviv in order for "Israel" to continue having the so-called "freedom" to strike IRGC and Hezbollah positions in the country at its convenience.Those same voices who said that this wouldn't ever happen again tended to also gloss over the developments of the past few weeks which saw Russia and "Israel" publicly set aside their largely exaggerated differences since September by exchanging high-level military delegations and agreeing to once again cooperate with one another.One of the Mideast's worst kept "secrets" is thatfollowing the aforementioned midair incident that tragically downed its spy plane, regional "balancing" strategy aimed at indirectly creating the conditions for Iran's military drawdown and ultimate "phased withdrawal" from Syria asWhile serious observers of regional affairs who solidly understood these strategic dynamics predicted that more "Israeli" bombings would soon be forthcoming,"Israel" doesn't care much about "winning hearts and minds" in the Arab world where it remains very unpopular for historic reasons but its audacious action on such a day certainly must give some of its Western supporters cause to reconsider their support for it after what happened.All arguments aside that might be made by its lobbyists about "Israel's" "right to ensure its security", it's generally understood in the West that Christmas is supposed to be a time of peace where hostilities between rival parties are unofficially frozen until the celebrations are finally over after sunrise the next day, butwith its latest bombing. Although not a surprise in and of itself and likely to end up being yet another self-inflicted wound to "Israel's" soft power,in spite of the much-publicized deployment of S-300s to Syria prior to putting the pieces together and eventually understanding the complex reality of contemporary Mideast geopolitics that made it possible.