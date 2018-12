© CC0 / Staff Sgt. Jacob Connor / 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

It's a bitter-sweet paradox, but often it's the case that people who have suffered the most are the ones who truly know the joy of peace when it eventually comes.As in this classic John Lennon Christmas song from 1971, the people of Syria can surely show heartfelt thanks that "war is over" - or at least largely over, enough to allow them to congregate on the streets of their major cities and towns to celebrate in peace. How fantastic is that!This year, videos from the Syrian capital Damascus show more people than ever sharing the joy of Christmas. Children dressed in red Santa Claus outfits, marching bands of drummers and trumpeters, people of all ages, of all religious faiths, Christians, Muslims, or simply just believers in humanity - all singing and expressing friendship. The radiant street decorations and lights speak of a common divine quality of humanity.Equally joyous scenes are present in Syria's second city, Aleppo. It was two years ago, on this date, that the city was completely liberated by the Syrian army and allied Russian forces, from assorted jihadist gangs which had held parts of the city under a reign of terror for over four years.One "slip-up" came from France 24 which did broadcast scenes of the celebrations from Damascus - but with the misleading spin that "Syrians are fearful of ISIS [Daesh* in Arabic] terrorists returning because of Trump withdrawing US forces from Syria."Recall during the liberation of Aleppo in December 2016, Western politicians, pundits and media were hysterical in their claims about the Syrian army and Russia committing "war crimes". Now that the people of Aleppo and other parts of Syria are celebrating liberation and a return to peace, the Western media are compelled to ignore that - otherwise their barefaced lies and propaganda will be exposed.An important part of the West's vile charade was exposed on December 20 when a United Nations conference heard from a range of speakers on the crimes committed by the so-called White Helmets against civilians. Expert testimony was given by investigative British journalist Vanessa Beeley as well as Russian ambassador Vasily Nebenzia, among others.Again, when those Western news media are caught out on their grotesque lies, the response is to ignore - by necessity. They are compelled to ignore otherwise they would self-indict for their criminal conduct in disseminating lies on behalf of terrorists and governments for illegal regime change.As John Lennon sang it, "A very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, let's hope it's a good one, without any fear... War is over, if we want it."