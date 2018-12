© Getty Images/Caiaimage/Robert Daly

Is Christmas a time of good cheer to celebrate with family, or a great chance to learn about consent by refusing to hug your relatives, as the US Girl Scouts suggested? Two RT guests engage in an unseasonably hot debate."Children have to learn self-determination and self-autonomy, and they have to realize they are in control of their bodies," Reese Everson, a campaigner against sexual harassment, told RT from Washington.The discussion, which has become something of an annual Christmas tradition, was reignited by a Girl Scouts blog post last week which cautioned that the festive season may "be a time when your daughter gets the wrong idea about consent and physical affection."Watch the full debate below