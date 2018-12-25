© Getty Images/Facebook/AP



"We put ourselves and our family through the ordeal of a lawsuit and public trial because we promised Otto that we will never rest until we have justice for him," they said in a joint statement. "Today's thoughtful opinion by Chief Judge Howell is a significant step on our journey."

A US court has ordered Pyongyang to pay $501m in damages for the torture and death of US college student Otto Warmbier last year, who died after being released from captivity in North Korea.US district judge Beryl Howell in Washington ruled that North Korea should pay damages to Fred and Cindy Warmbier, the parents of the University of Virginia student.Warmbier's parents sued North Korea in April over their son's death.The judgment is largely a symbolic victory for now, since there is no mechanism to force North Korea to pay.Fred and Cindy Warmbier said they were thankful that that the court found the government of Kim Jong-un "legally and morally" responsible for their son's death.The lawsuit, filed in April, describes in horrific detail the physical abuse Warmbier endured in North Korean custody.When his parents boarded a plane to see him upon arrival in the US, they were "stunned to see his condition", according to court documents.A neurologist later concluded that the college studentprobably from a loss of blood flow to the brain for five to 20 minutes.The complaint also said Warmbier, who was from a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio, was pressured to make a televised confession and then convicted of subversion after a one-hour trial. He was denied communication with his family.In early June 2017, Warmbier's parents were informed he was in a coma and had been in that condition for one year.