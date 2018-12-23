© AP/Evan Vucci



"Trump has come around and blown that all up. He looks at America first, while paying lip service to alliances such as NATO, but in reality he wants a strong America. Mattis did too, but in coordination with allies."

Not willing to wait for the resigning US defense chief James Mattis to finish his term, President Donald Trump has announced that hisMattis resigned from Trump's administration this week citing policy differences and offered to stay in his post for two more months until the end of February. While Trump himself had confirmed the time frame, he has now made it clear Mattis will be out of the team quite a bit earlier.Trump was irked by the letter, which implicitly criticized his policies and the decision to withdraw from Syria, and decided to oust the Secretary of Defense immediately, Reuters reported, citing a source.Shortly after the announcement, Trump revealed that he held telephone talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in which the two discussed "mutual involvement in Syria" and the "slow and highly coordinated pullout of US troops from the area."former Pentagon official Michael Maloof believes. Maloof told RT:Maloof added thatThe departure of Mattis certainly won't help Trump garner support among the military, Maloof believes, saying that it might even damage the morale of US troops."He had a tremendous respect among the troops. I knew General Mattis - partially - and the respect that he engendered from the rank and file military was almost as though he was another General Patton," he said. "I don't think the military is going to be supportive of Donald Trump as a consequence."