© Reuters

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier engaged in a new war of words, trading mutual accusations.Meeting with Christian IDF soldiers on Sunday as acting Defence Minister, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the row with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who earlier questioned the morality of "Jews in Israel".Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier took to Twitter to accuse Netanyahu of being responsible for the killing of thousands of Palestinians.​The tweet came just a few hours after Erdogan claimed in a Saturday speech that Jews physically abuse Palestinian women and children:"The Jews in Israel kick people laying on the ground. In fact, Jews don't kick men but also women and children when they fall in the ground. But as Muslims, we will confront these people [the Jews] if they have courage to deal with us and we'll teach them a lesson", he said.It didn't take Netanyahu long to come up with a response:Erdogan and Netanyahu have on numerous occasions verbally clashed, with the Turkish president accusing Israel of "thuggery, violence and state terror" amid the Palestinians' Great March of Return, and comparing Israel's actions to the Nazi persecution of Jews.Erdogan also lashed out at Netanyahu as the "PM of an apartheid state", who "has the blood of Palestinians on his hands".Netanyahu hit back, reiterating that "a man who sends thousands of Turkish soldiers to hold the occupation of northern Cyprus and invades Syria will not preach to us".