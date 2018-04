© AFP



A recent telephone conversation between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump grew tense over Trump's earlier expression of his tendency to withdraw US forces from Syria "very soon," according to two US officials.But two unidentified US officials said later that Netanyahu had objected to Trump's remark that he would like US forces out of Syria shortly, according to The Times of Israel On March 29, Trump said the US would "be coming out of Syria, like, very soon. Let the other people take care of it now."The US has reportedly more than 2,000 troops stationed in eastern Syria, in addition to several thousand others in the Arab country's north."We spent $7 trillion in the Middle East. And you know what we have for it? Nothing," Trump said.Just on Friday, the Pentagon sounded differently from Trump, saying the American military plans in Syria remained unchanged.and I said, 'Well, you want us to stay,he told reporters at the White House.We do [them] for a lot of reasons, but it's very costly for our country and it helps other countries a hell of a lot more than it helps us.The Israeli prime minister's objection to Trump's stated Syria plan came despite reassurances by US officials that Trump has changed his mind.Apart from the troops on the ground, the US and a number of its allies have been bombarding what they say are Daesh positions inside Syria since September 2014, without any authorization from the Damascus government or the United Nations.Netanyahu later tweeted that he had "thanked President Trump for his commitment to Israel's security and America's support for Israel at the United Nations."Unlike the US and its allies, Iran and Russia have government-authorized advisory presence in Syria.