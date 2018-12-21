© Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters



Russia does not aim to rule the world, andVladimir Putin told a WSJ reporter when asked about Russia's supposed ambitions for world domination.Faced with a rather provocative question from the WSJ Moscow Bureau Chief, Ann Maria Simmons, Putin said thatthe president added, speaking at an annual Q&A session in Moscow.Although the Russian leader has never openly accused Washington of having some global ambitions, he still said thatRussia's defense spending amounts to just $46 billion, the president said, noting that the total population of the NATO countries accounts for some 600 million people while Russia has just about 140 million."Do you really believe that it is our goal to rule the world?" Putin asked rhetorically. All the speculation about Russia's supposed aspirations for the world dominance are nothing butthe president said.