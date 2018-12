And it is not just YouTube. As

Quillette

readers know, something similar is going on with Patreon, Google, Facebook, Twitter and Amazon. Defying its foundational architecture, the internet is no longer decentralized. A cartel of politically aligned capitalists controls access not just to cyberspace in the abstract, but, arguably, the very means of online business functionality

This is a story about the question of who holds power over what we can say, hear, watch and read on the internet - an increasingly urgent issue that many ordinary people have cause to think about every day. And yet the protagonist in this story, the man whose fate symbolizes the future of social media and the corporate web that controls it, is unknown to the vast majority of educated readers.Yet describing the actual content that Kjellberg delivers to his viewers can be challenging. When he dropped out of school and began seriously promoting his channel in 2010, his feed was largely devoted to video games. Kjellberg, meanwhile, worked day jobs, including a gig at a hot dog stand. But as his fame grew, Kjellberg began branching off into other sub-cultural niches, often in a way that built layers of satire and self-referential humour upon one another in an Inception-type manner: memes within memes within memes. Over the last decade, he's spent tens of thousands of hours developing this complex, self-referential web of eccentric material into a strangely coherent media identity.But while Kjellberg's brand is unique, the story of how he's been mobbed is distressingly familiar:The lawyer-approved title was "YouTube's most popular user amplified anti-Semitic rhetoric. Again." Which sounds ominous, until you find out that the story centres entirely on Kjellberg accidentally throwing a fringe site into a laundry list of other outlets he was seeking to signal-boost. As with everything connected to YouTube subculture, the story is complicated. And it took PewDiePie almost 20 minutes to meticulously debunk the slander , so I'm not going to try to do it inside of this paragraph. If you're interested, you can watch the video.This raises an obvious question:In his rebuttal video, PewDiePie muses that Vox's real target was YouTube itself - and possibly even its parent company, Google - since they are (along with Facebook) the only consistent success stories in the brutally competitive market for online advertising. These are broad claims that make more sense when you consider the back story. In recent months, the cultural satire on Kjellberg's channel has been increasingly self-referential, and mostly focused on T-Series , an Indian media conglomerate that has been approaching PewDiePie's subscriber count. Originally on track to overtake PewDiePie in October, a herculean (and often hilarious ) effort from PewDiePie's fanbase allowed Kjellberg to maintain a narrow lead.While a battle between two YouTube accounts may not sound dramatic, there is little doubt that the PewDiePie/T-Series feud was the most important thing to happen on YouTube in 2018. It was a case study in new media acting as a force equalizer between David and Goliath. T-Series is an entertainment conglomerate with an enormous production budget and a large workforce that's able to push out a half-dozen music videos per day, all aimed at an audience migrating from more traditional platforms to online video. PewDiePie, on the other hand, is a single guy cracking jokes in his bedroom.There's a sense of solidarity among YouTube's Davids: The late surge that kept PewDiePie ahead of T-Series was fuelled in large part by other YouTube "creators"- the one- and two-person shops that create original content solely for the YouTube platform. It was in his attempt to reciprocate their kindness that PewDiePie recommended a rapidly recited list of 28 little-known channels to his subscribers, one of which was later discovered, by Vox, to have old Nazi-sympathetic content in its archives.At around the same time, YouTube released its " Rewind " video for 2018 - an annual event which, since its debut in 2010, has presented a light-hearted mash-up of the platform's most memorable moments.The official YouTube response , courtesy of spokeswoman Andrea Faville, was that "honest feedback can suck, but we are listening and we appreciate how much people care. Trying to capture the magic of YouTube in one single video is like trying to capture lightning in a bottle. We also learned that creating content can be really hard and this underscores our respect and admiration for YouTube creators doing it every day." But YouTube wasn't trying to "capture lightning in a bottle."This might seem to give weight to Kjellberg's vaguely argued notion that Vox was looking for a pretext to attack YouTube over its success in Internet advertising. But the line of attack gets muddled when we consider that YouTube seemed to want to avoid the "controversial" PewDiePie precisely because of the backlash promulgated by the likes of Vox. Which is to say: For different reasons - clicks versus ads - Vox and YouTube have made common cause in trying to diminish the influence of PewDiePie and other off-brand YouTube celebrities. Weirdly, Vox may not be alone in failing to understand YouTube: YouTube itself doesn't seem to fully understand YouTube either.. This is why PewDiePie has become a lightning rod: He has managed to buck this trend by building up a massive following that (for now) allows him to defy corporate control.The nature of PewDiePie's pushback isn't ideological per se. Indeed, he barely touches on mainstream politics in his videos. Rather, he's a cultural satirist, in the vein of South Park, who will mock anything and everything. At major tech and media companies, promotion of progressive principles has become a matter of humourless, ironclad dogma. On Kjellberg's channel, by contrast, a video called How to: RESPECT WOMEN! is just another opportunity for silly mockery Kjellberg's true crime is that he's funny. And the online corporate giants have no idea what to do with humour, since humour always will target a society's prevailing dogmas - including, at the current cultural moment, the earnest mantras that govern corporate messaging.PewDiePie is unique in that he has real leverage over the cartel. His continued presence is integral to the popularity of YouTube as a platform; and PewDiePie knows this, because PewDiePie understands YouTube. Unlike Elfwick or Milo Yiannopolis, he is too popular to be un-personned without YouTube experiencing a massive backlash. Unlike Dennis Praeger or Dave Rubin, his controversy is too oblique and apolitical to be faced down directly with culture-warrior hashtags. Unlike the developers whose apps powered the spread of Facebook and Twitter, he cannot have his back catalogue rendered obsolete by alterations to program-interface code. Unlike toilet plungers and coat hangers, the PewDiePie channel can't be undercut on price by Amazon. YouTube controls access to PewDiePie. But without PewDiePie - and the other YouTubers like him - YouTube withers away.Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya once recalled his work with Facebook this way: "We trumpeted [our platform] like it was some hot-shit big deal. And I remember when we raised money from Bill Gates...And Gates said something along the lines of, 'That's a crock of shit. This isn't a 'platform.' A platform is when the economic value of everybody that uses it exceeds the value of the company that creates it. Then it's a platform.'" The brilliant Microsoft founder knew that his own Windows operating system was a true platform because, as Microsoft openly bragged, the company itself captured only a minority of the value created through the Windows ecosystem. Facebook, YouTube and Google are in a completely different category - because the vast majority of the wealth they generate is controlled by the social-media oligopolies themselves. They aren't platforms so much as rent-seeking agents that oversee a set of critical economic protocols.There is some hope among futurists that these technological problems can be remedied in the near future, thereby allowing something like a Great Decentralisation. And PewDiePie, for all his rough edges and bro amateurism, gives some insight into what this would look like: content creation and idea exchange in real time, with a tight feedback loop linking artist and audience; and communities forming around these ideas because they want to, not because they feel they have to; all mediated by an infrastructure that cannot be turned against them, because it has no controller.We aren't there yet, and YouTube may eventually crush PewDiePie, with Vox getting the assist. Until then, PewDiePie remains an emblem of our times, worthy of study. You can hop on over to YouTube and check his work out for yourself . And if you do, then for the love of all that is good in this world, go ahead and smash subscribe.Allen Farrington lives in Edinburgh, UK. He studied math and philosophy at the University of St Andrews. allen-f@hotmail.co.uk.