"12 Rules for Life" author Jordan B. Peterson is fed up with the questionable practices of tech giants when it comes to honoring the idea of free speech.Mr. Peterson and fellow pundit Dave Rubin of YouTube "The Rubin Report" announced plans to build a "better alternative" for intellectuals and content creators.At issue is Patreon's decision to kill the account of Mr. Benjamin in early December after its staff was made aware of a guest appearance on a small YouTube channel 10 months ago.The social commentator took an epithet favored by his racist critics, used their definition for the sake of argument, and said they were acting like white versions of the word.Mr. Benjamin has said that Patreon, besides failing to put his words into proper context, is violating its own terms of service since his appearance was never posted on the platform.Mr. Rubin also noted that Patreon's decision is at odds with comments its CEO, Jack Conte, made while on his show.The platform is supposed to only hold people accountable for "Manifest Observable Behavior," on the platform."'M.O.B.' You can't make that up. There's a real beauty there," Mr. Rubin deadpanned."I've been working on a system to allow authors and other people who engage publicly on intellectual issues to interact more effectively with their readers and viewers and listeners," Mr. Peterson said. "It occurred to me this week that with a bit of modification that that can serve exactly the function that we're hoping it could serve. What we're going to try and do as fast as we possibly can is to set this system up on a subscriber model that's analogous to Patreon. It will have a bunch of additional features, which I don't want to talk about right now, and I don't want to overpromise because the system is new.""We going to try and get that rolled out as fast as we possibly can," he continued. "Dave and I are planning to do this as soon as we can do this in an intelligent way. ... We have not been sleeping on this front, man. People are trying to figure out what to do so this stops happening.