© Alex Wong/Getty Images



During an unhinged, fact-free meltdown on Fox News, anchor Shepard Smith wrongly accused Lt. General Michael Flynn of calling the Russians after sanctions against that country were announced in December 2016.Smith ranted on Friday.Aside from noting that the U.S. placed sanctions on Russia,The truth, according to the charging document filed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, is thatSo as pundits and a federal judge take a closer look at the circumstances surrounding Flynn's fateful January 2017 interview with the FBI, it's important to take another step back in time andFurther,His longtime ties to the Obama White House may offer some clues-and raise legitimate questions about whether Kislyak himself was a central player in the set-up of Michael Flynn.Flynn, the incoming national security advisor, and Kislyak exchanged several calls in late December 2016. At the time, the Obama Administration was retaliating for the Kremlin's alleged interference in the presidential election with those sanctions;One subject discussed during those calls wascaused by Russia's "significant malicious cyber-enabled activities."In a telling detail contained in Mueller's indictment, after Kislyak called Flynn on December 28, Flynn contacted an official on the transition team to "discuss what, if anything, to communicate to the Russian Ambassador about the U.S. Sanctions."regarding the newly imposed sanctions. From the sequence of events confirmed in Mueller's indictment, Kislyak called Flynn to ask how the Trump Administration would handle the sanctions; Flynn called a senior transition official (likely Vice President-elect Mike Pence) to discuss the plan; once he was instructed to advise the Russians not to escalate tensions, Flynn conveyed that message to Kislyak. Then Kislyak made it a point to call Flynn again on December 31 to inform him "that Russia had chosen not to retaliate in response to Flynn's request."Of course, recorded since Flynn had been under FBI investigation since July 2016 for his alleged Russian connections.leading to weeks of controversy and speculation. James Comey sent FBI agents to interview Flynn on January 24 and Flynn resigned on February 12 amid the growing scandal. The three-star general pleaded guilty to one count of lying to the FBI in December 2017.Although most Americans had never heard of Kislyak before the Flynn scandal, he is well known in official Washington.During that time, Kislyak visited the White House more than three dozen times according to visitor logs; his last known visit to the Obama White House was September 2016.In 2011, the diplomat hosted "a dazzling dinner in his three-story mansion . . . north of the White House." The dinner featured "five courses of Russian fusion cuisine for 50 seated guests . . . including senior figures from the [Obama] Defense and State Departments."Kislyak and McFaul appear to be close: In a March 2017 interview , McFaul said he "knows Sergey well. I worked very closely with him when I worked at the White House. I saw him often. I've been to his house, I've been to his dacha." In November 2016, Kislyak gave a speech at Stanford University, an event hosted by McFaul.since he won the Republican presidential nomination; weeks before the election,McFaul now is an MSNBC international affairs analyst; McFaul routinely regurgitates a number of Russian-collusion conspiracy theories. He told Chuck Todd earlier this month that Putin's grand plan to elect Trump is working better than the Russian leader hoped because the(This interview is a must-watch-another example of the dishonest people who populated the Obama Administration and now lurk around cable news outlets.)For his part, Kislyak has been purposefully coy about his ties to Trump associates. He told a Russian late-night host that his list of Trump contacts was so long that he would "not be able to go through it in 20 minutes."Considering that- as well as claim that during a December 2016 meeting at Trump Tower,- Kislyak and his role in this affair should be scrutinized more closely.to the sanctions announcement, setting in motion the ludicrous Logan Act accusations?Given the nefarious web of international players involved in the sabotage of Trump's presidency, those questions are not out of bounds. In fact, they are quite necessary, regardless of the outcome of Flynn's sentencing this week.