Farming production in Russia is booming. With record harvests during the past two years, the country's agricultural exports are bringing in tens of billions of dollars, according to President Vladimir Putin.Boosting competitiveness and improving infrastructure is key to increasing exports further, the Russian president said, promising the government's support. Some 400 billion rubles ($6 billion) will be allocated for the development of infrastructure, including seaports and roads, he said.The president noted earlier that Russian agricultural production had surged by 20 percent over the past five years. Calling the growth a "real breakthrough," he urged domestic producers to steadily expand their presence in domestic and foreign markets.According to Putin, Russia should be aiming to export environmentally friendly and quality products.