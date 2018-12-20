© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi

Oil prices tumble

Oil prices fell about 3 percent on Thursday, hitting their lowest in more than a year on worries about oversupply and the outlook for energy demand as a U.S. interest rate rise knocked stock markets.Brent crude LCOc1 futures fell $1.53 to $55.71 a barrel, a 2.7 percent loss, by 10:55 a.m. EST (1555 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures fell $1.55 to $46.62 a barrel, a 3.2 percent loss.Brent earlier hit a session low of $54.64 a barrel, the weakest since mid-September 2017, while WTI sank to $45.82, near its lowest since late August 2017.Equities dropped worldwide after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. rates and maintained most of its guidance for additional hikes over the next two years, dashing investor hopes for a more dovish policy outlook. [MKTS/GLOB]"It's still falloff after the Fed yesterday," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "There's some doubts in the market about the outlook for the economy, which is weighing on the demand side of the equation."Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency, said on Thursday he does not expect a sharp increase in oil prices in the short term, unless there are geopolitical problems.The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other oil producers including Russia agreed this month to curb output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in an attempt to drain tanks and boost prices.But the cuts will not happen until next month, and production has been at or near record highs in the United States, Russia and Saudi Arabia."The market remains skeptical of the ability of OPEC and Russian oil producers to rein in runaway output," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital Management in New York. "This has become a 'show-me' market - assertions or commitments to cut are not enough right now."OPEC plans to release a table detailing voluntary output cut quotas for its members and allies such as Russia in an effort to shore up prices, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said in a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday.U.S. crude inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. crude futures, rose by 1.85 million barrels in the week through Dec. 18, traders said, citing data from market intelligence firm Genscape.