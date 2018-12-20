© iStock

40-year-old woman was jailed for 10 weeks for assault by a Singapore court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to two charges of causing hurt to her 30-year-old Indonesian domestic worker in 2016.The court heard that the accused named Mow Li San punched and caned the victim worker, who was hired by the accused's husband in 2016. The assaults took place on October 7 and October 11 of the same year, Yahoo News Singapore reported.The first incident occurred on October 7, 2016 when the worker failed to follow instructions to bring the couple's twin children along on an outing.As a result, the mother punched the worker twice on her arm, then gripped her shoulders and shook her angrily. Mow scolded the victim throughout the day, and threatened to deduct money from her salary.The second count of abuse was noted on the night of October 11 after Mow discovered that the twins and the domestic worker had not packed the twins' school bags properly before going to sleep.The incident was uncovered when the twins reported the matter to their father, who was an engineer working night shifts, meaning that the abuse occurred during his absence.The father brought his children and the domestic worker to a nearby clinic, then made a report to the police regarding the alleged abuse to the domestic worker. This led to his wife's appearance in court and her being sentenced to 10 weeks in jail.