The US and UK have taken the unprecedented step of accusing hackers linked to the Chinese government of waging a sustained cyber-campaign focused on large-scale theft of commercial intellectual property.that breached Chinese bilateral and international commitments, American prosecutors said.A US indictment unsealed on Thursday in unison with a series of British statements accused Chinese hackers of obtaining unauthorised access to the computers of at least 45 entities,, the ministry of state security. The group was organised more like a corporation than a gang, a UK government official said.," FBI director Chris Wray said at a news conference. The companies targeted by China were a "who's who" of American businesses, Wray said.The US Justice Department accused China of breaking a 2015 pact to curb cyber espionage for corporate purposes.One UK official said it was the most serious, persistent and widespread intrusion ever seen of globally significant companies. "The tentacles of the campaign are vast," the official said.The issue has been raised privately at the highest levels with China for the best part of two years, including by Theresa May, British officials said. But the hacking had not stopped, which was why the Chinese were being challenged in public, they added.Court papers filed in Manhattan federal court say the victims were in a variety of industries from aviation and space to pharmaceutical technology. Prosecutors charge that the hackers were able to steal "hundreds of gigabytes" of data.The foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt, said: "This campaign is one of the most significant and widespread cyber intrusions against UK and allies uncovered to date, targeting trade secrets and economies around the world ... These activities must stop."Britain said it was taking no immediate punitive action but would lead a government-guided review of major companies' security in the new year to better protect them.Over the past several years, as companies around the globe have sought to cut down information technology spending, they have increasingly relied on outside contractors to store and transfer their data.When a managed service provider is hacked, it can unintentionally provide attackers access to secondary victims who are customers of that company and have their computer systems connected to them, according to experts.The timing of the action may further escalate tensions between Washington and Beijing after the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies, in Canada at the request of the US.Reuters contributed to this story