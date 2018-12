When 'Russian hackers' and their malign activities feature so much in your reports, it may be difficult to switch to another country. Just ask Reuters, which falsely claimed Twitter found suspicious traffic coming from Russia.Twitter said on Monday that it found outThe vulnerability was fixed last week, but the microblogging service said it identifiedReuters reported the find, but apparentlyfor the suspicious traffic. Because the first version said it was coming from China and Russia. A correction was soon issued.Well, when you are a big news agency, being swift in reporting the news is paramount for staying ahead of the competition. And humans do make errors, nothing wrong with that, as long as they are corrected. One can honestly mistake one country's name for the other.But it seems since 2016 too many stories about Russia in the Western media turned out to be completely or partially false. Russia was falsely accused of hacking the US electric grid. A Russian investment fund was falsely said to be under a Congress investigation over ties to Donald Trump officials. A Russian woman was falsely accused of trading sex for access. When many mistakes align in the same direction, they may not simply be mistakes, folks.