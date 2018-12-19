© REUTERS / Gleb Garanich



And that's the Western way of thinking and Western way of doing things. That's not the way the Orthodox way is supposed to act.

Right now it does not look like he [Poroshenko] will get reelected; maybe this will change things for him. He is changing the focus of the people from other areas of concern.

A US priest who joined the Russian Orthodox Church told RT the creation ofFather Nectarios Trevino just recently moved from the American Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Diocese (ACROD) to the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR)."My principal reason was because of my belief that the actions ofin order to create a national church [of Ukraine]," Father Nectarios told RT.There are certain procedures that must be followed historically, he explained, adding that over the last centuries the Constantinople patriarchto back creation of the Ukrainian Church, the priest said, "even the church of Greece did not support him."At the end of the day, if Orthodox churches don't play by established set of rules "thenUkraine created an Orthodox church of its own on December 15, proclaiming "independence from Moscow." Russian Orthodox Church dubbed the entity 'non-canonical.' The head of the schismatic church - self-styled 'patriarch' Filaret - has received the lifetime title of 'Honorary Patriarch' within the new structure.ButJust two hierarchs from the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchy participated in event, namely metropolitan bishops Simeon and Aleksandr. The Church as a whole refused to take part in the gathering preceding the Ukrainian Church's creation, denouncing it as schismatic.