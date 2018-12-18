© Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters



The nations which voted for the Ukrainian resolution on Crimea at the UN General Assembly will bear shared responsibility with Kiev, if it chooses to escalate tensions with Russia, a Russian senator said.The document was supported by 66 members of the UNGA, while 19 voted against it. The majority of nations - 72, abstained from the vote.said Konstantin Kosachev, the chair of the Russian Senate's Foreign Relations Committee.Ukraine is currently in a perilous political situation with presidential elections scheduled for late March. The incumbent President Petro Poroshenko is scheduled for a humiliating defeat, judging by his approval ratings, and has the incentive to escalate tensions with Russia in an attempt to rally public support.He already declared martial law in some parts of Ukraine after an incident in the Kerch Strait - the location of the Crimean bridge - which involved Ukrainian and Russian military boats. Kosachev believes"It means that the 66 nations, which voted for the odious resolution on Crimea, will share responsibility for whatever further action Kiev takes, if they lead to a tragedy," the senator warned.Meanwhile Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the presidential administration can "only express our disagreement with [the resolution] and our regrets."The Russian Foreign Ministry noted the lack of support for the document demonstrated by the large number of abstainers.said Petr Ilyichev, the head of the ministry's department for international organizations.Senator Kosachev said that "militarization of Crimea" - the issue that the resolution is supposed to address - was simply Russia's reaction to "Ukrainian military provocations" and the lack of reaction to them from Kiev's foreign backers.