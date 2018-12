© Marc Israel Sellem



"The prime minister raised the issue of defunding Palestinian and Israeli groups and non-governmental organizations that depict Israel Defense Forces as war criminals, support Palestinian terrorism and call for boycott of the State of Israel. Israel will continue fighting these organizations".

"Netanyahu's policy is not to meet foreign visitors who, on diplomatic trips to Israel, meet with groups that slander IDF [Israel Defence Forces] soldiers as war criminals. Diplomats are welcome to meet with representatives of civil society but Prime Minister Netanyahu will not meet with those who lend legitimacy to organisations that call for the criminalisation of Israeli soldiers. Our relations with Germany are very important and they will not be affected by this."

"We couldn't believe our ears. We're sitting there eating peanuts, and behind the spokeswoman there are two German women sitting there who don't understand a word of Hebrew - and the embassy staff is telling us they're working to preserve the German guilt feelings and that Israel has no interest in normalization of relations between the two countries."

About the Author:

Jonathan Ofir is an Israeli musician, conductor and blogger/writer based in Denmark.

Last week, the German newspaper Die Tageszeitung reported thatamong other institutions (cited in Haaretz ).the report said.The letter was sent directly to the chancellor's bureau and not through the Israeli embassy, whereThese included thewhich receives funding from the Heinrich Böll Foundation.The Israeli paper Yediot Aharonot picked this up and asked the Israeli government for a response. Here it is:This contains an obvious indirect reference to theLast year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu snubbed the German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel who was on visit, as Gabriel was planning to meet with Breaking the Silence as well as the human rights monitoring group B'tselem.Gabriel responded by saying that it would be "regrettable" if the meeting with Netanyahu were cancelled, and reflected that it would be "inconceivable" for himself to cancel a meeting with Netanyahu if the latter chose to meet figures critical of the German government.Gabriel told the German TV channel ZDF.Netanyahu then abruptly cancelled the planned meeting with Gabriel, his office stating:That which is rightly inconceivable for the German Foreign Minister, is completely natural for Israel. It is not worried about enacting totalitarian censorship and putting the German liberalism 'in place'. Because Israel has a 'special relationship' with Germany.Three years ago, in an off-the-record comment to journalists, Israeli Berlin embassy spokeswoman Adi Farjon said that"We were all in shock," said a female journalist present at the briefing, which was also attended by the Israeli ambassador himself, Yakov Hadas-Handelsman."It was so awkward", commented another Israeli journalist.