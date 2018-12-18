© Jason Alden/Bloomberg



The World Economic Forum in Davos has bowed to pressure from Moscow and gone back on its decision to ban three Russian businessmen subject to US sanctions from the exclusive conference, following high-level diplomacy involving the Swiss government.Russia had threatened to boycott January's event after its organisers barred aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska, industrialist Viktor Vekselberg and state bank head Andrei Kostin, who are all subject to wide-ranging sanctions imposed by Washington."I am pleased that after discussions with all relevant parties, careful consideration of international legal frameworks and strong support from the Swiss government, we are able to host business and political leaders from all G20 countries," said Alois Zwinggi, managing director and head of compliance at the WEF. "This is an essential condition to ensure that the World Economic Forum, as an impartial platform for constructive dialogue, can play its role in defining a much-needed new global architecture."The Financial Times in October revealed that the three men had been informed they were not welcome at Davos. All three had been prominent members of Russia's business delegation in recent years.On Sunday, Mr Zwinggi said he was pleased to learn that Russia would be sending "a high-level governmental delegation to Davos." He added: "Should the delegation include individuals under sanction, all necessary measures have been undertaken to ensure that their presence would be fully compliant with current legal conditions." Spokespeople for Mr Vekselberg, Mr Deripaska and Mr Kostin declined to comment when contacted by the Financial Times.Since the exclusion was reported, Russian government officials have been in negotiations with Swiss counterparts and representatives of the WEF in search of a compromise, people with knowledge of the talks said. It is unclear whether the three men will decide to attend the January event.In past years, Mr Deripaska's glitzy party has become a sought-after invitation at Davos. Mr Vekselberg has significant business interests in Switzerland. The trio was hit by US sanctions in April that banned them from doing business with US citizens and froze their US assets. They are not banned from entering Switzerland.