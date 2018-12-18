© AFP 2018 / Karam Al-Masri

The Syrian government's priority is to free the northwestern Idlib province from terrorists, the country's foreign minister Walid Moallem stated.Speaking at Damascus University on Sunday Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Moallem said that the country's authorities were in constant coordination with Russia on Idlib, according to state news agency SANA.Speaking about the constitutional committee, Moallem said it was too early to say when it would convene afterThe mentioned 9-12 mile deep demilitarized zone in Idlib was agreed to be set up by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on September 17, along the contact line of the armed opposition and the government forces.The Idlib province in northwest Syria is the last remaining stronghold of terrorist groups operating in the country, including Jabhat al-Nusra* terrorist organization, which has joined forces with four other jihadi groups in Idlib to form a terrorist alliance called Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, widely regarded as the dominant force on the ground in the province.