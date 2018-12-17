© AFP



"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia rejects the position expressed recently by the US Senate, which was based upon unsubstantiated claims and allegations, and contained blatant interferences in the Kingdom's internal affairs, undermining the Kingdom's regional and international role," its Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Riyadh has denounced theas baseless allegations and a blatant attack on the Kingdom's sovereignty and internal affairs.The ministry emphasized thatwho'd worked for decades on building economic and security ties between the countries.The Kingdom has previously asserted that the murder of Saudi citizen Jamal Khashoggi is a deplorable crime that does not reflect the Kingdom's policy nor its institutions.But even though the US Senate had sent a "wrong message" that had damaged bilateral relations, Riyadh is nevertheless willing to maintain ties with the US, withwith Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying that Washington has already taken decisive action against those that Riyadh named as responsible - and banned them from traveling to the US. But, according to Pompeo, in the face of the "real risk to the United States of America" stemming from Iran, good relations with Saudi Arabia are just too important to undermine.