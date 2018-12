© REUTERS/Christinne Muschi



"Gaining full access to the laboratory and the data contained within it was the reason behind the 20 September decision (to reinstate RUSADA) and it is satisfying that we are another step closer to realizing that. The raw data is the missing piece of the puzzle that will complement the duplicate LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) database that is already in WADA's possession and help conclude WADA's McLaren and Operation LIMS investigations."

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) representatives have started checking Moscow laboratory data, access to which was granted by the Russian authorities as part of a deal reached between the two sides.The five-person WADA delegation, headed by independent expert Jose Antonio Pascual, is planning to conductAccess to the laboratory was a key factor in RUSADA's restoration, with WADA emphasizing it would suspend the body again if the commitment was violated. WADA Director General Olivier Niggli said in a statement on Friday:In November, three WADA officers visited Moscow to hold meetings with Russian authorities and discuss the next steps of their cooperation.