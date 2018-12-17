Society's Child
Just Messing: Twitter outrage at actress casting Bernie Sanders as a JUDAS to Hillary 'Jesus' Clinton
RT
Mon, 17 Dec 2018 15:45 UTC
"Today @DebraMessing decided to share a tweet to her half-million followers accusing Bernie of being 'Judas' who 'betrayed' & 'crucified' the 'modern-day Jesus' (Hillary)," journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted.
It came after Messing shared this tweet on her feed, which was originally written in April 2017 by the Twitter handle @MadamClinton.
Greenwald went on to call Messing's action "as ugly, bigoted, and toxic as anything anyone got fired for doing this year."
He then sarcastically noted another "parallel" between Jesus and Hillary Clinton.
"A lot of people don't know that Jesus charged massive speaking fees to speak to money-changers before wrecking their tables in the temple and then casting them out," he said.
Clinton has been cast in the spotlight numerous times over the years for excessive fees collected for turning up at events and saying a few words. Some of her speeches after leaving the post of secretary of state paid $200,000 a pop. All in all, she's made many millions on the speaking circuit.
Meanwhile, Greenwald wasn't the only one who was angered by Messing's retweet. One person questioned whether the tweet was satire.
Another, well, they brought their grandpa's farm into it.
And then there was this pun.
One person concluded that Messing simply can't be considered "normal."
Others pointed out that Sanders would be the more likely candidate to be compared to Jesus.
Messing has become a routine armchair activist when it comes to praising Clinton and slamming Trump, speaking out when Texas cut her name from a student curriculum and celebrating when a planned speech by Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulous was canceled at Berkeley - despite the university being the birthplace of free speech.
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
Red sky in the morning, cloudy and storming. Ye know how to interpret the appearance of the sky, yet ye can't interpret the signs of the times?
Recent Comments
The way I look at transitioning, and I'm not trans and don't want to transition...I'm already incomplete. Why would I cut off parts of myself to...
When I was a kid, we played outside every day and ran around a lot. This sort of activity teaches the body to burn fat. We all have brown fat...
Another fine example of the bigotry and prejudice inherent in medical materialism. To reduce the immortal soul to a series of electrical impulses...
To whom does 'modern' refer? I ask this question, in context of what I have asked above, because the majority skull type is Ethiopian. Shalom
Yep, definitely the Russians
Comment: Another woke Hollywood libtard stirring up the base on Twitter.