Biosludged: Documentary reveals EPA allows spraying of highly toxic sewage sludge on food crops
Mon, 03 Dec 2018 13:24 UTC
It's a form of "recycling" that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) claims is completely safe, but that a whistleblower has revealed is actually anything but.
In the newly released documentary film Biosludged, which is set to be released through Brighteon Films on November 28, viewers will be given full access to all of the dirty details behind the so-called "biosludge" industry, and the insidious threat that it represents to the future of public health.
Watch the official trailer for Biosludged at Brighteon.com where you can get access to the full documentary, including an interview with founder of GreenMedInfo, Sayer Ji.
According to Dr. David Lewis, the EPA has been allowing biosolids to be spread across United States food crops since 1993 using pseudoscience and other lies as backing. Despite the fact that a little known "503 rule" by the EPA clearly states that biosludge is full of toxins, the agency still insists that biosludge is perfectly safe for use - a blatant lie, and one that the American public needs to know about.
As part of the 503 rule, the EPA allows for "the spreading, spraying, injection, or incorporation of sewage sludge" on crop land, including in areas where children play, even though it contains high levels of toxic heavy metals, various mutagenic and neurotoxic chemicals, and even pharmaceutical drug residues, all of which are classified by the EPA as "primary pollutants."
EPA tries to destroy Dr. Lewis for telling the ugly truth about biosludge
Even so, the EPA has declared all of these primary pollutants to be "safe," so long as they're bound within the biosludge that's being dumped all over the heartland where our nation's food supply is grown. And for exposing this inconvenient truth, Dr. Lewis has faced the ire of the EPA and other government bureaucrats that have tried to take him down.
According to Independent Science News, Dr. Lewis quickly found himself among the casualties of "... an unprecedented and coordinated multi-agency scientific scheme ... intended to misleadingly present sewage sludge as scientifically safe, to hide the evidence that it was not, to deliberately misreport the contents of municipal sludges, and smear David Lewis with a scientific misconduct charge after he blew the whistle."
In other words, telling the truth at the EPA is now considered to be a crime, especially when it interferes with an obvious agenda to dispose of highly-toxic crap, to be quite blunt, by hiding it in America's growing soils.
"Our ecosystem is in the crosshairs of this bio-sludge industry," says Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, who helped spearhead the creation of the Biosludged film.
Biosludge: a toxic cocktail of everything people flush down the toilet
As you're probably well aware, there's nothing stopping anyone from flushing whatever they wish down the toilet. And you may also be aware of the fact that existing filtration and treatment methods aren't capable of removing everything harmful from the end product, which means all sorts of things are being spread as "fertilizer" on the food you and your family eat every single day.
So what's to stop a potential terrorist from flushing biological weapons down the toilet, knowing that contaminated biosludge will eventually end up in the conventional food supply? The answer is nothing - this being another problematic element to the biosludge situation.
"Any toxic chemical that a bio-terrorist could want to use, can be added to a sewer, go through the plant, and be spread out - courtesy of the municipal government," warns one of the experts featured in Biosludged. "And nobody will know it until people start dropping dead."
Be sure to check out the film at BrighteonFilms.com.
