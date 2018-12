© Brookings



About the Author:



Andrew Korybko is an American Moscow-based political analyst specializing in the relationship between the US strategy in Afro-Eurasia, China's One Belt One Road global vision of New Silk Road connectivity, and Hybrid Warfare.

National Security Advisor John Bolton recently announced the Trump Administration's new "Prosper Africa" strategy, which is basically a tacit admission of defeat acknowledging that the US' objectives there haven't been achieved since the end of the Old Cold War,The Trump Administration officially promulgated its " Prosper Africa " strategy on Thursday after National Security Advisor John Bolton presented it to an exclusive audience at the neoconservative Heritage Foundation think tank, and it basically boils down toBolton emphasized that the(including to various peacekeeping missions), all of which will openly promote America's agenda in Africa. As much as he probably hated to admit it,since the end of the Old Cold War and that this has therefore created opportunities for his country's Chinese and Russian Great Power competitors to become powerful forces in Africa.Bolton spends a lot of time lamenting how China's economic influence has extended all across the continent, attacking the Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) with the typical infowar accusations that it's ensnared partner countries into so-called "debt traps" and confirming the author's April 2018 forecast that the US will obsessively focus on how this has supposedly affected the geostrategic landlocked state of Zambia . In addition, the National Security Advisor draws a line in the sand by starkly saying that Horn of Africa - astride major arteries of maritime trade between Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia -if Djibouti transfers control of a port terminal to the People's Republic.Bolton accuses it ofIn other words,since the end of the Old Cold Warwhilein exchange for extraction contracts, with both Great Powers complementing one another's multipolar activities to collectively break the unipolar monopoly that had previously controlled the continent.but only the last-mentioned is true. African economic growth is exploding; countries have diversified their financial partnerships; US monopolies finally face competition; and the US is voluntarily scaling back its military activities in Africa in order to focus on more directly "containing" China and Russia in their home regions.The only reason why any of this could be interpreted as "a significant threat" is because the US can no longer interfere in African affairs as much as it would currently like to do in order to offset theThe 21st-century geopolitics of the emerging Multipolar World Order are such thatin order to secure its continued growth, stability, and ultimate rise as a global superpower, hence the win-win relationship between the two whereby China helps develop Africa in exchange for obtaining reliable access to its natural and human resources. Regarding Russia, its Afro-Eurasian "balancing" act has a considerable chance of succeeding if Moscow combines its recent security gains with its plans to connect the continent via its involvement in the West-East and North-South Trans-African Railways and then diplomatically balances the two emerging "blocs" in the modern-day "Scramble for Africa" In response to its self-evident failures over the decades, theas its intended solution, though Bolton was very vague about what exactly it entails and the instruments that will be employed for executing it. Representing a businessman-turned-president, he clearly understands the need for his country to support American investments in Africa and make competitive bids for countering Chinese infrastructure projects. Concurrent with this, Bolton spoke aboutand it's here where he may have hinted at the real methods that his country will utilize in pursuit of its interests. Recalling the rampant corruption in all levels of most African governments and the way in which the US exposed this in Brazil to facilitate a "constitutional-electoral coup" through the NSA-backed "Operation Car Wash" In the New Cold War context, this simply means that"from below" after NGO-affiliated "grassroots activists" collaborate (whether knowingly or not) with US intelligence services to spread supposed proof of corrupt practices and other "politically compromising" material across society in an effortBy taking a step back and somewhat "withdrawing" under the pretext of saving the American taxpayers more money, including by pulling out support for certain UN peacekeeping missions, the US ipso facto forces China and Russia to take on more multidimensional responsibilities in Africa before they're ready, which could bait them into "mission creep" and its quagmire consequences if they aren't careful. At the same time, however, this wily trap could also backfire if China and Russia succeed in replacing the US.because it initially seems to be nothing more than a long-overdue acknowledgement that America's previous approach to the continent has failed and that the country is therefore going to scale back its military involvement there in exchange for reprioritizing more cost-effective economic engagement. While that's veritably true, observers neverthelessWhat America's actually doing isfor its Chinese and Russian competitors by baiting them into "mission creep" through a combination of security vacuums (after possibly pulling out support for some peacekeeping missions) and forthcoming US-backed infowar-driven "anti-corruption" Color Revolution unrest in some of their partnered states. The outcome of this gambit is still far from certain, but