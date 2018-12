© Reuters / Caitlin Ochs

Companies are always looking for new ways to corner the Christmas market but one design firm has courted an often controversial topic: "What if Father Christmas was rebranded for today?"In a multinational survey, Graphic Springs, put the question to 400 members of the public in the US and asked, if Saint Nick was given a modern makeover, what would the merry Christmas icon look like? This initial sample group gave suggestions on which 4,000 people then voted with some surprising results.11 percent of respondents believe Santa should be a woman while 17 percent would rather a gender neutral Christmas character.However, 72 percent were still in favor of keeping Santa as a man.Proposals to change the beloved yuletide hero are often met with resistance, however.Last month, a local councillor in Newton Aycliffe in the UK railed against the town's decision to cast a woman as Santa in the town's Christmas parade.Meanwhile, the New Zealand town of Gisborne had no such issues, apparently opting for a "female, regional, Maori, queer" in their parade.While an Auckland shopping centre featured a somewhat... unusual take on the holiday hero.There were also previous, somewhat dubious, and ultimately unsuccessful efforts to rename Father Christmas as ' Person Christmas .'