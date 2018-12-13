© Spitnik / Alexey Filippov



Austrian police officers have visited the Russian biathlon team's training camp in Hochfilzen to question athletes and coaches over alleged doping violations which supposedly took place two years ago.Dmitry Guberniev, a prominent Russian TV commentator and biathlon pundit, posted the news on Instagram, where he also published a list of the team members suspected by the Austrian authorities."Several hours ago Austrian police made a surprise visit to the Russian biathlon camp!!!" Guberniev wrote."Here is the list of athletes, coaches and doctors who have been accused of violating anti-doping rules during the 2017 in Hochfilzen."In Austria it's a criminal offence!!! Everyone mentioned in the list should give their explanations to police!!!At the 2017 Biathlon World Championships