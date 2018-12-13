© Ryan Schuessler



Over the past few years, Neil Shook has watched his world burn acre by acre."I could tell something was happening," Shook recalled, when he first noticed the plumes of smoke in 2011. By 2013, fires were raging every day, sending smoke billowing into the air - imagery that reminded Shook of Kuwait's burning oil wells during the Persian Gulf War.Hundreds of acres of rolling green grasslands in North Dakota were being intentionally burned, plowed and planted in a matter of days. Shook, who manages the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Chase Lake National Wildlife Refuge and surrounding conservation area, watched as landowners backed out of federally funded conservation programs, opting instead to cash in on the state's economic boom."This was all grass," Shook shouted as he wildly gestured toward a vast expanse of plowed, brown farmland near the wildlife refuge in June. "Now, what do you see?"In the mid-2000s, a perfect storm of conditions led to a decade of grassland destruction in North Dakota's share of the prairie pothole region, a vast expanse of grassland and wetlands that stretches from eastern Alberta to northern Iowa. Corn and soybean prices were high, climate change had extended the growing season and genetically modified crops could now survive in the northern plains. And then the oil boom hit.Now, amid market lulls, North Dakota's researchers are tallying the ecological cost of the state's recent economic boom and warn that the ecosystem could be nearing a tipping point as corn and soybeans continue their march north into the last vast stretches of prairie pothole grassland in the eastern Dakotas - more than 90 percent of which is privately owned.Federal conservation policies have softened the blow, but are only as effective as they are funded.The prairie pothole region supports more than half of the United States' migratory ducks, as well as more than 100 other species of birds. The ecosystem is also home to dozens of species of plants - including rare orchids - as well as various insects, amphibians, reptiles and mammals. The wetlands are teeming with small fish and invertebrates.North Dakota has seen significant losses of its CRP acres - a program where the federal government leases tracts of privately owned farmland to be repurposed into conservation acres, thus trying to create incentives for preserving ecosystems."Losing CRP or lowering the cap will reduce the amount of habitat for grassland birds or other species," said Larry Igl, an ecologist at the U.S. Geological Survey's Northern Prairie Wildlife Research Center in Jamestown, N.D. "It's the equivalent to removing grass from the landscape.""Grassland birds are one of the fastest declining [groups] of birds," he added. "In some cases, when CRP was added to the landscape, for some of these species there was a reversal of the decline. Now, we're seeing a reduction of CRP on the landscape, and that's going to result in the decline of some grassland birds. We don't have much grassland left in this area. Eventually you're going to reach a point where [the grassland birds] disappear from the state completely."The McCown's longspur, a bird once found throughout most of North Dakota, is now known only on a single 640-acre piece of land in the state's southwest. The western meadowlark, North Dakota's state bird, has also declined. Statistical models run by the Northern Prairie Wildlife Research Center have found that a loss of CRP land in the prairie pothole region also causes a significant reduction in amphibian habitat."As the landscape has begun to change, beekeepers have noticed a greater rate of mortality," said Zac Browning, an apiarist near Jamestown."Or, one in three bites of food," Otto said.The prairie pothole region also serves as a significant carbon storage mechanism. Statistical models run by the U.S. Geological Survey show that a hypothetical loss of 100 percent of the region's CRP acres could result in a release of more than 12 million tons of carbon into the atmosphere.But North Dakota's oil boom has also eaten up a sizable chunk of this protected land. In the Fish and Wildlife Service's Lostwood Wetland Management District - made up of the state's five northwestern counties that are also in the heart of the Bakken oil boom region - oil rigs are being built on wetland easements.Even though the federal government paid landowners for the easements, mineral rights - what's below the soil - have legal precedent over surface areas. Nearly 7,000 oil wells have been drilled in the district since 2005 - 900 of them on easements, the vast majority of which were protecting wetlands."Things just happened so fast," said Kory Richardson, the refuge manager.This report was supported by a fellowship with the Institute for Journalism and Natural Resources.