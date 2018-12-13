How the location apps are tracking every step you take

Yet another leaves a house in upstate New York at 7 a.m. and travels to a middle school 14 miles away, staying until late afternoon each school day. Only one person makes that trip: Lisa Magrin, a 46-year-old math teacher. Her smartphone goes with her.



An app on the device gathered her location information, which was then sold without her knowledge. It recorded her whereabouts as often as every two seconds, according to a database of more than a million phones in the New York area that was reviewed by The New York Times. While Ms. Magrin's identity was not disclosed in those records, The Times was able to easily connect her to that dot.



The app tracked her as she went to a Weight Watchers meeting and to her dermatologist's office for a minor procedure. It followed her hiking with her dog and staying at her ex-boyfriend's home, information she found disturbing.



"It's the thought of people finding out those intimate details that you don't want people to know," said Ms. Magrin, who allowed The Times to review her location data. (source)

Have you enabled location services?

Location targeting is a massive, horrifying business, and it's booming.

But those with access to the raw data - including employees or clients - could still identify a person without consent. They could follow someone they knew, by pinpointing a phone that regularly spent time at that person's home address. Or, working in reverse, they could attach a name to an anonymous dot, by seeing where the device spent nights and using public records to figure out who lived there. (source)

How they make money by tracking you

The app developers can make money by directly selling their data, or by sharing it for location-based ads, which command a premium. Location data companies pay half a cent to two cents per user per month, according to offer letters to app makers reviewed by The Times.



Targeted advertising is by far the most common use of the information.



Google and Facebook, which dominate the mobile ad market, also lead in location-based advertising. Both companies collect the data from their own apps. They say they don't sell it but keep it for themselves to personalize their services, sell targeted ads across the internet and track whether the ads lead to sales at brick-and-mortar stores. Google, which also receives precise location information from apps that use its ad services, said it modified that data to make it less exact.



Smaller companies compete for the rest of the market, including by selling data and analysis to financial institutions. This segment of the industry is small but growing, expected to reach about $250 million a year by 2020, according to the market research firm Opimas. (source)

Here are just a few of the apps that are selling your information.

WeatherBug

GasBuddy

theScore

The Weather Channel

Sense360

Google

Facebook

Here's how to protect your location privacy

Even if you have 'Location History' off, Google often stores your precise location.



Here's how to delete those markers and some best-effort practices that keep your location as private as possible.



But there's no panacea, because simply connecting to the internet on any device flags an IP address that can be geographically mapped.



Smartphones also connect to cell towers, so your carrier knows your general location at all times.



To disable tracking on any device:



Fire up your browser and go to myactivity.google.com. You'll need to be logged into Google.



On the upper left drop-down menu, go to 'Activity Controls.' Turn off both 'Web & App Activity' and 'Location History.'



That should prevent precise location markers from being stored to your Google account.



Google will warn you that some of its services won't work as well with these settings off.



In particular, neither the Google Assistant, a digital concierge, nor the Google Home smart speaker will be particularly useful.



On iOS:



If you use Google Maps, adjust your location setting to 'While Using' the app. This will prevent the app from accessing your location when it's not active.



Go to Settings Privacy Location Services and from there select Google Maps to make the adjustment.



In the Safari web browser, consider using a search engine other than Google.



Under Settings Safari Search Engine, you can find other options like Bing or DuckDuckGo.



You can turn location off while browsing by going to Settings Privacy Location Services Safari Websites, and turn this to 'Never.'



This still won't prevent advertisers from knowing your rough location based on IP address on any website.



You can also turn Location Services off to the device almost completely from Settings Privacy Location Services.



Both Google Maps and Apple Maps will still work, but they won't know where you are on the map and won't be able to give you directions.



Emergency responders will still be able to find you if the need arises.



On Android:



Under the main settings icon click on 'Security & location.' Scroll down to the 'Privacy' heading. Tap 'Location.' You can toggle it off for the entire device.



Use 'App-level permissions' to turn off access to various apps.



Unlike the iPhone, there is no setting for 'While Using.'



You cannot turn off Google Play services, which supplies your location to other apps if you leave that service on.



Sign in as a 'guest' on your Android device by swiping down from top and tapping the downward-facing cursor, then again on the torso icon.



Be aware of which services you sign in on, like Chrome. You can also change search engines even in Chrome.



To delete past location tracking on any device:



On the page, myactivity.google.com, look for any entry that has a location pin icon beside the word 'details.'



Clicking on that pops up a window that includes a link that sometimes says 'From your current location.'



Clicking on it will open Google Maps, which will display where you were at the time.



You can delete it from this popup by clicking on the navigation icon with the three stacked dots and then 'Delete.'



Some items will be grouped in unexpected places, such as topic names, google.com, Search, or Maps.



You have to delete them item by item. You can wholesale delete all items in date ranges or by service, but will end up taking out more than just location markers. (source)

Think about the types of things that can be discovered about you.

With whom you're spending time and where (read: who you're dating, having an affair with, best friends with)

Where you get your food

If you go to a psychiatrist or an oncologist

If you attend AA or NA meetings

How you're spending your work hours

The route you regularly drive during your day

How much exercise you get

Whether you're walking or driving

Where you live

Where you work

Where you spend your free time

The thing is, people are giving their permission to be tracked.

Companies that use location data say that people agree to share their information in exchange for customized services, rewards and discounts. Ms. Magrin, the teacher, noted that she liked that tracking technology let her record her jogging routes.



Brian Wong, chief executive of Kiip, a mobile ad firm that has also sold anonymous data from some of the apps it works with, says users give apps permission to use and share their data. "You are receiving these services for free because advertisers are helping monetize and pay for it," he said, adding, "You would have to be pretty oblivious if you are not aware that this is going on."



But it is easy to share information without realizing it. Of the 17 apps that The Times saw sending precise location data, just three on iOS and one on Android told users in a prompt during the permission process that the information could be used for advertising. Only one app, GasBuddy, which identifies nearby gas stations, indicated that data could also be shared to "analyze industry trends." (source)

