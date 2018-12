unanimous verdict.

Pell's legal tab, which is likely to run into the millions of dollars.

The highest-ranking Catholic Church official to face such criminal charges.The Vatican's third most powerful official has been convicted in Australia on all charges, according to two sources with knowledge of the case.A unanimous jury returned its verdict for Cardinal George Pell on Tuesday (Australian time) after more than three days of deliberations, the sources said,Pell, the Vatican's finance chief and, left Rome in June 2017 to stand trial in Melbourne.As that trial was about to get underway in June, a judge placed a suppression order on all press coverage in Australia, according to the order reviewed by The Daily Beast. Prosecutors applied for the order and it was granted to "prevent a real and substantial risk of prejudice to the proper administration of justice."That trial, known as "the cathedral trial," was declared a mistrial earlier this year after a hung jury, the sources say. A retrial began immediately and ended this week with theIn a book published last year, journalist Louise Milligan reportedly wrote that Pell was accused by two former choir boys of sexual abuse while he was archbishop of Melbourne in the '90s. The boys sang in the choir at St. Patrick's cathedral and were allegedly abused by Pell in a room in the confines of the church. Pell's office told The Guardian in 2017 he "repeats his vehement and consistent denials of any and all such accusations.", according to sources familiar with the case. That trial is expected to hear evidence that Pell "sexually offended" two men when they were boys playing games in a swimming pool in Ballarat, Victoria. At the time of the allegations, according to The Guardian.A court in Victoria heard in March that Pell, who has denied all of the allegations, would stay in the pool after swimming laps and play with children.While details from nearly all trials in the U.S. can be made public, Australia's judicial system is more favorable to defendants where the use of "suppression orders" has increased in recent years, according to The Australian. The gag orders are used for a range of reasons to prevent reporting that could prejudice a case and to restrict details heard in open court being made public.Steven Spaner, Australia coordinator from the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) told The Daily Beast he felt frustrated and left "in the dark" following the secrecy surrounding the trial."It's hard to know if there are any shenanigans going on-things the church did that are illegal themselves," Spaner said. "There is always suspicion when you don't know what is going on."Pell rose through the ranks of the church in Australia after being ordained as a priest in 1966 and then as a bishop in 1987. In 1996,The Australian website Broken Rites , which has investigated allegations of sex abuse against the church, published details of. An investigator quoted the account of a boy at a Catholic youth camp who accused Pell, then a trainee priest, of touching his genitals. Cardinal Pell has always deniedand investigated by retired Victorian Supreme Court judge Alec Southwell. The result of Southwell's investigation was that the allegations could not be established and they do not form part of the criminal trials.Pell, who denies all allegations of misconduct and pleaded not guilty in the cathedral trial, has retained an all-star legal defense team to fight the charges.Richter has previously represented a high-profile underworld crime figure accused of murder and a senior Australian politician who was accused of rape.Richter is being joined by lawyers and clerks from the white-shoe firm Galbally & O'Bryan, plus a second aggressive criminal barrister, Ruth Shann."It's highly unlikely his defense is being paid for entirely by supporters or parishioners," a source with knowledge of the case said. "His legal bills will be astronomical when it's all over. If it is the Church, the costs will be very well hidden."Spaner told The Daily Beast, "The only person who would know for sure is George Pell, who is the treasurer."The Vatican has remained defiantly silent since Pell was charged, having released just the one statement when asked if the Pope will take Pell back following the trials."The Holy See has taken note of the decision issued by judicial authorities in Australia regarding His Eminence Cardinal George Pell. Last year, the Holy Father granted Cardinal Pell a leave of absence so he could defend himself from the accusations.A synod on Church abuse early next year attended by top bishops is likely to include discussions of Pell's future.Vatican observers note that like all Cardinals in positions of power,The Vatican did not respond to a request for an official comment on the case.