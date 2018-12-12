russia police
© Reuters / Maxim Shemetov
Russian police are on a manhunt for unknown attackers who reportedly threw a grenade at two police officers near a mall in the southern Republic of Ingushetia. The seriously injured officers have been taken to hospital.

The policemen suffered multiple shrapnel wounds to their hands and legs, a source told TASS. "They remain conscious. Their condition is of moderate severity, non-critical," he added.

The Ingushetia police have confirmed that two of its servicemen were injured outside a shopping center in the city of Nazran on Wednesday.

The officers were trying to detain two men, who resisted arrest and threw a grenade at them. Other reports said the policemen were sitting in a parked car at the time of the attack.

The perpetrators were reportedly killed by return fire and are being identified.