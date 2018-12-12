© Reuters/Kevin Lamarque



Tensions were high at the Oval Office as Donald Trump and top Democratic lawmakers, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, clashed over funding for his border wall and the government shutdown in front of the cameras. The officials raised their voices, pointed fingers and kept interrupting each other during a rare public spat that went on in front of the amazed journalists for more than 16 minutes.The Democrats have so far been only willing to allocate $1.3 billion so that president could fulfill his campaign promise."I am proud to shut down the government for border security, Chuck," Trump said, adding that the"We believe you shouldn't shut it down," Senate Minority Leader Schumer said and was fully backed by House Democratic Leader Pelosi.Schumer also informed the president that "elections have consequences."Pelosi, meanwhile, made an attempt to move the debate behind closed doors, but it was rejected by the head of state.Trump said.The meeting at the White House might've been entertaining, but the unwillingness of the sides to make any concessions is increasing chances of a partial government shutdown already next week.