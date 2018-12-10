Bright meteor fireball disintegrates over Mexico City on December 8, 2018
A bright meteor fireball streaked across the sky on December 8, 2018 above Mexico City reports WTHR. It lit up the sky in the Mexican capital in the early hours of the morning.

An amateur photographer caught it on camera before it disappeared behind some trees. The photographer, Jorge Diaz Henry, shot the video on his digital camera and shared it on social media.


It appears that the cameras monitoring the Popocatepetl Volcano also recorded the event.