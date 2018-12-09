© AP Photo / Hezbollah Military Media via AP

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) fired several shots in the air near the Lebanese border this afternoon, prompting the Lebanese military to raise their alert levels.According to reports from southern Lebanon, the Israeli Defense Forces fired the shots in the Kroum Al-Sharqi area near the United Nations' blue line.The state-owned National News Agency (NNA) reported "the shooting took place because of the heavy fog in the area and the surprise of the Israeli enemy of a Lebanese army patrol in the Lebanese territory."No one was harmed as a result of the gunfire.Earlier this week, the Israeli Defense Forces launched "Operation Northern Shield" near the Lebanese border.The primary objective of this IDF operation is to eliminate the alleged tunnels of Hezbollah that stretch as far as Upper Galilee.